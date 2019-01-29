Game Preview: Warriors vs Sixers - 1/31/19



Coming off their 11th-consecutive win with Monday’s 132-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the Dubs are headed back to The Bay for some Thursday night hoops with the Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the first of two regular season matchups between the two teams. Last year, Golden State swept the series, and will look to carry their momentum from this last road trip into Thursday’s contest. Tune-in at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors mobile app and the Warriors Radio Network.