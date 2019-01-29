Dubs Prevail in Indiana

Golden State Goes 5-0 On Road Trip



TEAM LEADERS GSW IND Points Points Curry - 26 Turner - 16 Cousins - 22 Bogdanovic - 15 Durant / Thompson - 16 Collison - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Curry / Cousins / Cook / Iguodala - 6 Young - 7 Looney / Bell - 5 Turner / McDermott - 6 Durant / Lee / McKinnie - 3 Sabonis - 5



Assists Assists Iguodala - 8 Collison - 8 Durant - 7 Joseph - 5 Cousins / Cook / Bell / Livingston - 4 Young / Holiday - 4

Locking in their 11th-consecutive win and maintaining an uninterrupted streak, the Dubs outran the Pacers for a 132–100 victory, wrapping up the final game of this road trip. Everyone spent time on the court Monday night, with five members of the squad tallying points in double-digits.

The Warriors got off to a hot start, dropping 40 points in the first quarter and never once losing the lead. DeMarcus Cousins scored a season-high 22 in just 25 minutes on the floor, his best performance yet in a Warriors uniform. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each contributed 16 points, finishing the contest plus-22 and plus-18 respectively. Kevon Looney also had himself a night, notching a career-high 15 points and tallying his 10th double-figure scoring game of the season.

Stephen Curry, who missed only three shots the entire night, stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points (10-13 FG and 6-8 3PT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals. He also set a new NBA record. Curry now has 203 three-pointers on the season, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit at least 200 threes in seven consecutive seasons. Oh, he also drilled one from beyond the arc to beat the buzzer before both teams headed to the locker room for halftime; because, you know, Steph gonna Steph.

It was nothing but good vibes for Golden State to round-out this trip. More notable moments from the matchup:

Golden State went 5-0 on its road trip and has now swept a road trip of five-or-more games three times under Steve Kerr (2014-15) … The only other team in the NBA to accomplish the feat during that span was the L.A. Clippers (2015-16).



Golden State shot 54.1% from the field tonight and has now shot above 50 percent from the field in three of last four games (20-1 this season when shooting 50 percent or better from the field).



Golden State is 10-1 this season when scoring 130-or-more points.



Tonight was the sixth game this season in which the Warriors never trailed (including three wire-to-wire wins) - Oct. 29 at Chicago, Dec. 3 at Atlanta, Dec. 10 vs. Minnesota, Jan. 11 vs. Chicago, Jan. 15 at Denver, Jan. 28 at Indiana.



Andre Iguodala tied a season-high with 8 assists (vs. Minnesota, 11/2/18).



Kevin Durant scored 16 points including one three-pointer which tied him with Nick Van Exel (1,528) for 28th on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goals made list.



Jordan Bell made his second start of the season (15th of his career), recording right points, five rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes.



It was their longest road trip of the season, and now the Dubs make their way back home to take on the 76ers Thursday night.