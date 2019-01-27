Game Preview: Warriors at Pacers - 1/28/19

The Warriors look to extend their 10-game winning streak in the finale of a five-game road trip.



Monday, January 28

4 p.m.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN



WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

STREAKING INTO THE ROAD TRIP FINALE

The Warriors have won each of their last 10 games, and seven of those victories have come on the road. Both the overall and road winning streak are the longest in the NBA this season, and the Dubs will look to extend each one on Monday in the finale of a five-game road trip. Monday’s game will be the first of two head-to-head matchups with the Pacers, who currently occupy third place in the Eastern Conference. Last season, the Pacers were one of four teams to win the season series with the Dubs, and the only squad to sweep their season series with the Warriors.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors picked up their 10th straight win, hanging on for a 115-111 victory. Kevin Durant had 33 points to lead the Dubs and Stephen Curry had 24, including a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to seal the win. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW IND 35-14 32-16 1st in West 3rd in East PTS: 118.8 (1st) PTS: 108.9 (21st) REB: 46.7 (7th) REB: 43.8 (23rd) AST: 29.1 (1st) AST: 25.8 (7th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins

IND: Darren Collison, Tyreke Evans, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

IND: Victor Oladipo (ruptured quad tendon, right knee) is out. Team Notes

A WHOLE LOT OF OFFENSE

The Warriors’ 10-game winning streak marks the sixth straight season that the Dubs have had a winning streak that reached double digits. That ties an NBA record originally set by the Spurs from 2010 to 2016. The Dubs lead the NBA with 118.8 points per game, but during this winning streak the squad has averaged 128.6 points. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson have handled the bulk of the scoring – the Warriors are 9-2 this season when each member of that trio scores at least 20 points, and Draymond Green has played some of his best basketball of the season during this stretch. He’s had at least seven assists in each of the last 13 games, and DeMarcus Cousins has showcased an inside-out game. Put it all together and the Dubs have a look of a team that won’t be easy to beat.

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND PTS: Curry (29.3) PTS: Oladipo (18.8) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Sabonis (9.5) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Collison (5.8)

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

The Pacers were dealt a devastating blow with a season-ending injury to Victor Oladipo. The guard was the team’s highest scorer, but fortunately for the Pacers, the team has a lot of depth. Besides Oladipo, six other players average at least 9.9 points per game. Indiana yields the fewest amount of points, and they’re second in defensive rating. Center Myles Turner plays a large role in Indiana having a stingy defense, as he blocks 2.9 shots per game, tops in the NBA. Additionally, they are fifth in the NBA in both field goal shooting and 3-point shooting. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging a career-best 16.1 points per game, and last year against the Dubs, he shot over 69 percent while averaging 22.5 points. The Pacers lost their first full game without Oladipo, but they have won seven of their last eight at home and would like nothing more than to end the Dubs’ 10-game winning streak.