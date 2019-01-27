Warriors Hang On in Boston

Dubs Win 10th Straight, Kerr Reaches 300 Coaching Wins



TEAM LEADERS GSW BOS Points Points Durant - 33 Irving - 32 Curry - 24 Horford - 22 Thompson - 21 Tatum - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 11 Horford - 13 Durant - 9 Morris - 9 Cousins - 8 Hayward - 7



Assists Assists Green - 8 Irving - 10 Iguodala - 4 Horford / Tatum - 3 3 Tied - 3 3 Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors picked up their 10th straight win, hanging on for a 115-111 victory. The game featured 21 lead changes and 14 ties, but the Dubs made enough free throws down the stretch to preserve Steve Kerr’s 300th career coaching win.

Kevin Durant put up 33 points to lead the Dubs, and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson added 24 and 21 points, respectively. The Dubs are 38-4 all-time, and 9-2 this season when each member of that trio scores at least 20 points.

After a scoreless first quarter, Curry made a spectacular splash in the second quarter, making four 3-pointers in a span of less than two minutes. Curry would make five 3-pointers in the quarter and finish the period with 17 points.

While Boston countered with a burst in the second half, the Dubs maintained consistency and defensive stability, keeping the Celtics at a close distance. Both teams played with a high- energy pace, with Coach Kerr commenting, “Just a great basketball game, really high-level stuff ... It felt like a playoff game.”

It was a particularly special night for the Warriors Coach, as Kerr became the fastest coach to reach 300 wins in the history of North American sports. Kerr reached the feat in 377 games, breaking Pat Riley’s mark by 39 games. When asked about his accomplishment, Coach Kerr said “It means I’m very thankful for being dealt four aces in a poker game. To coach these right away in my first job ... think about the talent, there are a bunch of Hall of Famers in there. It’s my job not to screw it up.”

In addition to 10 straight wins, Saturday’s triumph marked the Dubs’ ninth straight road win. They’ll look to get one more when they wrap up their season-long five-game road trip on Monday in Indiana.

More notable moments from Saturday’s matchup:

Head Coach Steve Kerr earned his 300th career regular-season coaching victory tonight in his 377th game at the helm, reaching the 300-win milestone in the fewest amount of games in professional sports history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.



Kerr topped the previous record held by Pat Riley, who earned his 300th career win in his 416th game as a head coach … Kerr joins Alvin Attles (557 wins) and Don Nelson (422) as the only coaches in Warriors history to win at least 300 career regular-season games.



Golden State extended its NBA season-high streak to 10 games, defeating Boston 115-111 … The Warriors have now had a 10-or-more game winning streak in each of the last six seasons, tying the NBA record (San Antonio Spurs, 2010-16) … The Warriors won 11-straight games from 11/29-12/22/17.



The Warriors have won a season-high nine-straight games on the road and 13 of the last 14 away from home… The nine-game road winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season … Golden State is an NBA-best 17-8 on the road this season (.680).



With the win, the Warriors snapped the Celtics 10-game home winning streak … Dating back to the 2014-15 season, Golden State has ended two home winning streaks of 10-plus games: 4/10/2016 at San Antonio (48-game streak overall, including 39 that season) and 1/15/2018 at Cleveland (13-game streak).



During the season-high 10-game winning streak, the Warriors are averaging 128.6 points (.514% FG, .412 3P%, .811 FT%), while limiting opponents to 112.6 points (.442 FG%, .389 3P%, .785 FT%).



Kevin Durant scored 32 points, his 17th 30-point game of the season … It’s the 19thtime he’s led the team in scoring this season.



Stephen Curry recorded 24 points including a season-high 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3FG) in the second quarter … Curry has scored 20-or-more points in seven of his last eight games.



With three rebounds, Curry tied Troy Murphy (2,957) for 22nd on the Warriors all-time rebounds list.



Klay Thompson tallied 21 points tonight and has scored 20-plus points 27 times this season.



The Warriors improve to 9-2 this season when Curry, Durant and Thompson each score 20 or more points in a game.



Draymond Green grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, reaching double-figures for the second consecutive game and 12th time overall.



Over his last eight games, Green has handed out 82 assists while committing just 14 turnovers … Green has recorded seven-or-more assists in each of his last 12 games, the longest such streak of his career.



DeMarcus Cousins went 6-of-7 from the free throw line tonight surpassing the 3,000 career free-throw makes (3,003).

