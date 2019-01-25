Game Preview: Warriors at Celtics - 1/26/19



Coming off their eighth-consecutive win with Thursday’s 126-118 victory over the Washington Wizards, it’s wheels up to Boston for some primetime fun with the Celtics at The Garden. This will be the first of two regular season matchups between the two teams. Last season the Dubs and Celtics split the series, with Golden State taking their win in Oakland. The Warriors will look to disrupt the Celtics’ current five-game winning streak and keep theirs going strong with Saturday’s contest. Tune-in at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) on ABC, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors mobile app and the Warriors Radio Network.