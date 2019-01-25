Team Effort Lifts Dubs Past Wizards

Collective Contributions On The Court Continue



TEAM LEADERS GSW WAS Points Points Curry - 38 Ariza - 27 Durant - 21 Beal - 22 Cousins - 17 Satoransky - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 15 Beal - 10 Looney - 10 Porter Jr. - 9 Cousins / McKinnie - 6 Bryant - 5



Assists Assists Green - 7 Satoransky - 10 4 Tied - 5 Porter Jr. / Bryant - 4 Cousins / Curry - 3 Beal / Ariza - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Dubs continue their win streak in Washington with Thursday's 126-118 victory over the Wizards. This was Golden State’s ninth-straight win, and eighth on the road – the longest road winning streak in the NBA this season. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 38 points, followed by Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins with 21 and 17 respectively.

While the squad is usually best known for their shooting game beyond the arc, they dropped 70 points in the paint on Thursday night. The bench put in big work, with Andre Iguodala making all of his shot attempts, and Alfonzo McKinnie shooting 80-percent from the field to finish the contest plus-four.

It was a seemingly slow start for Golden State. Coming out of the first quarter down, they kicked the offense up a few notches and settled into a groove. Before long, Curry caught the hot hand and the Dubs were having fun. He dropped 21 of his 38 points in the first half; this was the 19th time he’s scored 30-or-more points in a game this season.

Curry wasn’t the only one showing out. While each starter knocked down at least one three-pointer, there was a dunk show just waiting to begin.

More notable moments from Thursday’s matchup:

During the nine game winning streak, the Warriors are averaging 130.1 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field, 41.6 percent from beyond the arc and 80.2 percent from the line.



Golden State shot 56.8 percent from the field tonight and is 19-1 when shooting 50 percent or better from the field this season.



They have now topped the 30-assist plateau in each of the last five games and nine of the last 11 … The five-game streak is tied with Boston (12/31/18-1/9/19) for the longest in the NBA this season … The Warriors are 17-3 this season when recording at least 30 assists.



The Warriors are 11-1 this year when shooting at least 50 percent from the field and handing out at least 30 assists.



Green grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds, his 11th double-digit rebounding game of the season.



Kevin Durant scored 21 points and has topped the 20-point plateau in 35 of the last 36 games, including the last 20 (his longest streak as a Warrior).



Kevon Looney recorded 10 rebounds, his sixth 10-plus rebound game of the season.



The Dubs are looking good on the road, as they head to Boston for some Saturday night hoops with the Celtics.