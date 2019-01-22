Game Preview: Warriors at Wizards 1/24/19

Dubs' five game roadtrip continues Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards



powered by



Wednesday, January 21

5:00 p.m.

Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C.



WATCH: TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors at WizardsWednesday, January 215:00 p.m.Capital One ArenaWashington, D.C.WATCH: TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

DUBS' ROAD TRIP ROLLS INTO WASHINGTON D.C.

The Dubs came away with their eighth-straight victory on Monday night, after beating the Lakers 130-111 in Los Angeles, and look to keep that momentum going as they head to Washington, D.C.. This will be the second and final regular season matchup between the two teams, and the third contest in a five-game road trip for Golden State. Stephen Curry shined in the first meeting between these two teams, scoring 18 straight Warriors points in a span of just over three minutes in the first quarter en route to a 51-point night. Tune-in at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, or listen on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson hit his first 10 3-point attempts to lead the Warriors in a 130-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. His 3-point flurry set an NBA record for most consecutive treys made to start a game, as well as tied the record for most the consecutive made in a game. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW WAS 33-14 20-26 1st in West 10th in East PTS: 118.7 (1st) PTS: 113.0 (9th) REB: 46.5 (9th) REB: 41.2 (28th) AST: 29.1 (1st) AST: 25.4 (10th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins

WSH: Jeff Green, Trevor Ariza, Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal, and Tomas Satoransky INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

WSH: John Wall (left heel surgery), Markieff Morris (neck stiffness), and Dwight Howard (back surgery) are out. Team Notes

MAN ON A MISSION

Klay Thompson's most recent outburst highlights how productive the veteran shooter has been for Godlen State since the beginning of 2019. In the first nine games of the new year, Thompson is averaging a cool 27-points per game. He has done so on five 3-pointers made and shooting 47.7 percent from deep. Possibly most noteworthy though is this: Thompson has averaged just one shot from the freethrow line in that span.

TEAM LEADERS GSW WAS PTS: Curry (29.3) PTS: Beal (24.7) REB: Green (7.7) REB: Howard (9.2) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Wall (8.7)

WIZARDS SCOUTING REPORT

The Washington Wizards sit at 20-26 on the season and must finish the season without five-time all-star point guard John Wall while he recovers from left ankle surgery. Also sidelined for the time being are big men Dwight Howard (back) and Markieff Morriss (neck). Though missing three key players, Washington has come on strong as of late; the Wizards have won two in a row and are 7-3 in their last 10 games (inlcuding a double-overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors where the Wizards lost by just two points), averaging 116 points per game in that span. Golden State will need to keep their eyes on sharpshooter Bradley Beal who is averaging almost 25 points on over seven 3-point shot attempts per game. Trevor Ariza is a constant threat in all facets of the game as well; in his 16 games with Washinton since being traded from the Pheonix Suns, Ariza is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Both teams have built a lot of momentum coming into this one, which should make for a fun game to watch.