Game Preview: Warriors at Lakers - 1/21/19

The Dubs play the second of consecutive games in L.A. on Monday against the Lakers.



Warriors at Lakers
Monday, January 21
7:30 p.m.
Staples Center
Los Angeles, CA
WATCH: TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

DUBS SET FOR SECOND GAME OF WEEKEND IN L.A.

After opening their five-game road trip with a win over the Clippers, the Warriors play their second of consecutive games in Los Angeles Monday night against the Lakers. This will be the second of four meetings between the two teams, the last coming on Christmas Day. In that game, the Dubs’ starters shot 35.8% from the field and lost to the visiting Lakers 127-101. However, the Warriors are 7-2 against Los Angeles over the last three seasons, including a 4-game series sweep last season with two overtime wins. The Dubs have averaged 115 points in those games and look to build on their seven-game winning streak in the MLK Day matchup. Golden State also has a knack for big performances on the national holiday; the team is 4-0 in their last four games on the national holiday, winning those games by an average of over 30 points.

LAST TIME OUT

DeMarcus Cousins tallied 14 points in 15 minutes as the Dubs beat the Clippers 112-94 for their seventh straight win on Friday night in Los Angeles. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 32-14 25-22 1st in West 9th in West PTS: 118.5 (1st) PTS: 111.9 (14th) REB: 46.5 (9th) REB: 47.5 (5th) AST: 28.8 (1st) AST: 24.5 (13th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins

LAL: Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Tyson Chandler INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

LAL: LeBron James (groin), Lonzo Ball (ankle), Rajon Rondo (hand), and Moritz Wagner (knee) are TBD. Team Notes

DRAY ON MLK DAY

Draymond Green has been a machine for the Golden State Warriors on MLK Day games. In his last three years on the holiday, he is averaging 11 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 2.3 blocks. Last year against the Cavaliers, he even put up an 11-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist tripple-double (to go along five blocks, too). Besides contributing across multiple statistical categories on MLK Day games, he has led the Warriors in plus/minus in all of those games as well.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Curry (29.8) PTS: James (27.3) REB: Green (7.8) REB: James (8.3) AST: Green (7.3) AST: James (7.1)

L.A. LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Los Angeles Lakers currently sit at 25-22, placing them 9th in the NBA’s Western Conference. Since losing four-time MVP LeBron James in the Christmas Day game against the Warriors to a groin injury, the Lakers have gone 5-7. Yet in James’ absence, players from the young Los Angeles core have been stepping up. Forwards Brandon Ingram (19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Kyle Kuzma (22.0 points, 7.1 rebounds) have taken most of the scoring load, and Kuzma recently posted a 41-point night against the Detroit Pistons. Guard Lonzo Ball is also averaging 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists since his previous game against the Dubs. Expect the three of them to be the focal point of the Lakers’ offense on Monday night.