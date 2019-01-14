Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pelicans - 1/16/2019

The Dubs take on the Pelicans on Wednesday in New Orleans' last visit to the Bay Area this season.



Wednesday, January 16

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS



WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

Warriors vs. Pelicans
Wednesday, January 16
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

PELICANS FLY IN FOR LAST REGULAR SEASON VISIT

The Warriors return to the Bay Area to host the New Orleans Pelicans for their last visit to the Bay Area for the regular season. During their last meeting on Halloween, Stephen Curry had 37 points on 7-for-11 from beyond the arc, and Draymond Green flirted with a tripple-double in a 131-121 win. The Warriors have taken four of the last five regular season games against the Pelicans, with those matchups averaging 238 points per game. If history repeats itself, get ready for high-scoring, fast-paced one at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors set multiple records during a 51-point first quarter and picked up a big win in Denver on Tuesday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NOP 30-14 21-23 1st in West 12th in West PTS: 117.4 (2nd) PTS: 117.0 (3rd) REB: 46.2 (9th) REB: 46.9 (8th) AST: 28.4 (1st) AST: 26.9 (4th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

NOP: Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore, Elfrid Payton, Julius Randle and Anthony Davis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral muscle tear) are out. Team Notes

NOP: TBD. Team Notes

THE GAME WITHIN THE GAME

New Orleans is led by Anthony Davis, a seven-year veteran, who is coming into this game averaging a career-high in points (29.4), rebounds (13.3), assists (4.4), and steals (1.8). He will be playing opposite from Kevin Durant, who has averaged 25.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and five assists in his career against New Orleans since Davis entered the league. Durant and Davis are also ranked fourth and fifth in All-Star voting in the Western Conference frontcourt, respectively; Durant leads by just over 150,000 votes. Watch this matchup closely — it is primed to be an entertaining back-and-forth between two highly-skilled forwards.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP PTS: Curry (29.4) PTS: Davis (29.4) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Davis (13.3) AST: Green (6.8) AST: Holiday (8.2)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

Don’t let their 21-23 record fool you: the New Orleans Pelicans can put up big numbers everywhere. The Pelicans average 117 points per game, which ranks them 3rd in the NBA. New Orleans is also 4-1 in their last five games and have an average point differential of over 18 points in those wins. Their frontcourt consists of double-double machines; Anthony Davis is riding a 14-game double-double streak, and Julius Randle has double-doubled in five of his last nine games. Add Jrue Holiday (20.8 points, 8.2 assists per game) and Nikola Mirotic (17 points, 8.9 rebounds) into the mix, and you can see why the Pelicans are a team not to be taken lightly.