Dubs Splash their Way to First Place in the West

The Warriors set multiple records during a 51-point first quarter and picked up a big win in Denver on Tuesday night.



TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN Points Points Thompson / Curry - 31 Beasley - 22 Durant - 27 Murray - 21 Cook - 11 Jokic - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Looney - 12 Barton - 8 Curry / Iguodala - 6 Plumlee / Lyles - 5 Green - 6 Jokic - 4



Assists Assists Green - 13 Jokic - 8 Durant - 6 Plumlee - 6 Looney / Curry - 4 Barton / Murray - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors sure know how to make an entrance. The squad put up 51 points in the first quarter, the most by any team ever in the shot clock era, and splashed their way to a 142-111 road victory in Denver on Tuesday night.

In the process, the Dubs improved to 30-14 on the season and took over first place in the Western Conference, owning a half-game advantage over these very Nuggets (29-14).

As the 50-spot would indicate, the Dubs started hot. They were 10-for-14 on 3-pointers in the opening period, setting a franchise record for made threes in a quarter. Klay Thompson started especially hot, connecting on three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game, and Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant would quickly follow suit.

When all was said and done, that trio finished with a combined 89 points on 34-for-52 shooting. Curry and Thompson each tallied 31 points to lead the Dubs, with Curry sinking eight 3-pointers and Thompson adding four dunks to his five treys. Durant made his first eight shots of the game and finished with 27 points and six assists.

But the stat line of the game might belong to Draymond Green. He made just one basket but dished out 13 assists and was a +41 in his 31 minutes of game action.

The Warriors would finish 21-for-39 on 3-pointers, marking their third straight game with at least 18 made threes. Over that three-game stretch, the team has made 58 3-pointers, a new franchise record over a three-game span.

The win was the team’s fifth straight road triumph, marking a season-long road winning streak, and they did it against a team that’s traditionally really to beat at home. Heading into the game, the Nuggets were 18-3 at home and had won 12-straight games in Denver.

Winners of five straight games, the Warriors head home to host the Pelicans on Wednesday night before embarking on a season-long tying five-game road trip over two weeks.

More notable moments from Tuesday's win:

The Warriors have won a season-best five-straight road games and nine of their last 10 on the road … They are 13-8 away from home this season.



Golden State scored 51 points in the first quarter tonight, a new franchise record for the first quarter and the most any team has scored in an opening frame during the shot clock era … It was the second-highest scoring quarter in franchise history (57 vs. Sacramento, 3/4/89) and the fifth 50-plus point quarter in franchise history.



Additionally, the Warriors connected on franchise-best 10 three-point field goals in the first quarter (10-14 3FG) and 21 for the game (21-39 3FG) … The Warriors are 3-0 this season when making 20-or-more three-point field goals.



The Warriors are 4-0 this season when scoring 140-or-more points.



The Warriors shot a season-high 60.0 percent from the field (57-95 FG) … The last time the Warriors shot above 60.0 percent from the field was 2/22/18 vs. LA Clippers (61.0% FG).



Golden State improved to 17-1 this season when shooting above 50.0 percent from the field.



The Warriors handed out 38 assists and are now 13-3 this year when recording at least 30 assists.



This season, the Warriors are 9-1 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field and handing out at least 30 assists.



Stephen Curry scored a game-high tying 31 points, his 17th 30-plus point effort of the season … Curry made eight three-point field goals (8-13 3FG), marking the fifth time in his career he has made eight-or-more three-pointers in consecutive games … J.R. Smith and George McCloud are the only other players in NBA history to accomplish the feat.



Klay Thompson added a game-high tying 31 points, his eighth 30-plus point game of the season … He has scored 30-or-more points in three of the last four games.



Kevin Durant netted 27 points, including 20 in the first half, his 13th 20-point half of the season … Additionally, Durant made five three-point field goals (5-7 3FG) and is now tied with Mike Bibby (1,517) for 29th on the NBA’s all-time list.



Durant has scored at least 20 points in the 31 of the last 32 games, including the last 17, his longest 20-point streak since joining the Warriors.



It was the 10th time this season that Curry, Durant and Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game (8-2 record) … Additionally, the Warriors are 4-1 in games this season when each score 25-or-more points.



Kevon Looney scored nine points to go along with a career-high 12 rebounds.