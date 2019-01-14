Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 1/15/19

The Dubs are on the road, making their way to Denver for the second of four head-to-head matchups against the Nuggets.



Sunday, January 15

6:00 p.m.

Pepsi Center

Denver, CO



WATCH: NBCSBA

MAINTAINING ENERGY

Fresh off a win in Dallas on Sunday, Golden State will look to keep the momentum going as they head to the Mile High City for some Tuesday night hoops with the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. This will be the second of four regular season matchups between the two teams. In their first contest of the season, the Dubs came up short, falling 100-98. Now, they look to bring home a victory. Tune-in to all the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors mobile app and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

In the first of two games on the road, the Dubs came away with a 119-114 victory against the Dallas Mavericks, solidifying the longest road winning streak of the season. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 29-14 29-13 2nd in West 1st in West PTS: 117.4 (2nd) PTS: 110.4 (18th) REB: 46.2 (9th) REB: 47.0 (6th) AST: 28.4 (1st) AST: 27.1 (2nd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Wesley Matthews, Harrison Barnes, Maxi Kleber and DeAndre Jordan INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. Team Notes

DEN: Gary Harris (left hamstring tightness) and Trey Lyles (right wrist sprain) are questionable. Isaiah Thomas (right hip surgery), Michael Porter Jr. (low back surgery), and Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery) are out. Team Notes

BEST IN THE WEST

It’s a showdown between the top two teams in the West. After dropping a heartbreaker the last time the Dubs were in Colorado, it’s redemption time. The Warriors have been on their A-game from beyond the arc, scoring 18 or more three-pointers in each of their last two contests. With both teams leading the league in assists per game (GSW 28.4 and DEN 27.1) Golden State will need to maintain their rhythm and pace throughout the matchup.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (29.4) PTS: Jokic (19.7) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Jokic (10.2) AST: Green (6.8) AST: Jokic (7.5)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

The Nuggets currently lead the Western Conference with a 29-13 record, but the Dubs are right on their heels. Denver’s centerpiece, Nikola Jokic, also known as the Joker, is coming off a season high game of 40 points, with 10 rebounds and 8 assists. The center is shooting 54% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, demonstrating a strong game both inside and outside the paint. Golden State will look to contain Jokic and the Nuggets in a matchup to determine who comes out at the top of the Western Conference at the end of the night.