Dubs Get It Done In Dallas

The Warriors got it done in Dallas with a 119-114 victory over the Mavericks



TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL Points Points Curry - 48 Doncic - 26 Durant - 28 Barnes - 22 Thompson - 16 Jordan - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Jerebko - 8 Jordan - 14 Durant / Iguodala - 7 Kleber - 8 Curry / Green - 6 Finney-Smith - 7



Assists Assists Green - 7 Doncic / Matthews - 5 Iguodala - 6 Jordan / Harris - 3 Durant / Curry - 5 Finney-Smith - 2

It was a fun one in Dallas on Sunday night as the Warriors pulled out a 119-114 victory over the Mavericks in the first of a two-game road trip. Stephen Curry notched a team-high 48 points, along with six rebounds and five assists to finish the night plus-nine. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each added 28 and 16 points respectively, and Draymond Green capped-off the night plus-14.

Both teams came ready to play, but Curry had the hot hand early in the game. He dropped 16 points in the first quarter with four of those shots coming from beyond the arc. It was a team effort overall though, and when Curry’s shot began to cool off, Durant stepped in to keep the buckets coming. With some big plays from Green and Alfonzo McKinnie, Golden State took the lead in the second quarter. The Dubs went into the locker room at halftime up by just eight, but that was enough to keep the momentum going into the third quarter.

Queue the Splash Brothers. Back-to-back threes from the duo kept the Warriors’ energy high. Curry finished the night with 10 threes, the third instance of this season and 12th of his career.

Both teams stayed on the heels of one another throughout the night, neither ever leading by more than 10 points. Dallas took the game back with just five minutes to play. When it looked like the night was over for the Warriors, Curry pulled up from downtown to put the Dubs ahead. It all came down to the wire, and a huge block from Green with 27 seconds to play sealed the deal.

More notable moments from the matchup:

The Warriors won their season-high fourth straight game on the road and improved 12-8 away from home this season. They have now won eight of their last nine road games with six of Golden State’s next seven games coming on the road.

The Warriors have defeated the Mavericks in 12 of their last 13 matchups and have won five of the last six in Dallas.

The Warriors scored 119 points tonight, snapping a season-long tying streak of five-straight games with 120-or-more points.

The Warriors committed 10 turnovers, improving to 6-0 this year when recording 10 or fewer turnovers in a game.

Golden State blocked 8 shots including five in the first quarter … It’s the fourth time they’ve blocked five-plus shots in a quarter this year.

UP NEXT

It's wheels up to Denver as Golden State looks to keep the momentum going into Tuesday's contest with the Nuggets.