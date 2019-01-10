Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 1/13/19

The Dubs head to Dallas for their third of this season's four head-to-head matchups with the Mavericks.



Sunday, January 13

4:00 p.m.

American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX



WATCH: NBCSBA

ALL-STAR SHOOTOUT IN DALLAS

The Warriors hit the road to play the Dallas Mavericks in a game that will feature three players currently in the top-10 for All-Star voting: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and the Mavs’ Luka Doncic. Their last two meetings have been wild, splitting the first two games of their four-game season series one game apiece. In November, Golden State was unable to land shots to tie or take the lead in the final minute, allowing Dallas to walk away with a 112-109 win. The Warriors held an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter of their December matchup, and yet the Mavericks come roaring back, shrinking the deficit to just one point; a Kevin Durant 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left sealed the deal as the Dubs won 120-116.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 146-109 for their third straight win and fifth in their last six games. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 28-14 20-22 2nd in West 12th in West PTS: 117.4 (1st) PTS: 109.9 (19th) REB: 46.1 (9th) REB: 46.0 (10th) AST: 28.5 (1st) AST: 22.6 (23rd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Wesley Matthews, Harrison Barnes, Maxi Kleber and DeAndre Jordan INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. Team Notes

DAL: Dennis Smith, Jr. (back) is TBD. Team Notes

ROAD WARRIORS

Golden State will ride a 3-game road winning streak heading into Sunday evening’s game against Dallas; they look to extend that and tie their season high of four in a row. Through the first half of the season, Stephen Curry has posted a higher 3-point shooting percentage on road games (.478) than at home (.413) thus far. Similarly, Kevin Durant averages more points at away games (36.2 to 35.5). Their output led the Warriors to average a half point more on road games (112) than at Oracle Arena (111.5) in the first 41 games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (28.8) PTS: Doncic (20.0) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Jordan (14.0) AST: Green (6.8) AST: Barea (5.6)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

Dallas is led by the rookie Luka Doncic, who is coming off of three outings in a row with 27 or more points. He has averaged over eight 3-point attempts per game over his last nine games, so Golden State will need to keep and eye on the three-ball threat. Additionally, Dallas will bring a lengthy frontcourt into this matchup with the likes of DeAndre Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dwight Powell. Containing Doncic and keeping pace in rebounding with the Mavericks will be keys for the Warriors Sunday evening.