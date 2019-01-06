Game Preview: Warriors vs. Knicks - 1/5/18

The Dubs head to Sacramento for their third of this season's four head-to-head matchups with the Kings.



Tuesday, January 8

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

Warriors vs. Knicks
Tuesday, January 8
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

ENTERING THE MIDPOINT OF THE SEASON

After splitting the last two games in dramatic fashion, the Warriors come home to host the Knicks on Tuesday night. The Dubs picked up a 128-100 win in New York back on October 26 when Kevin Durant dropped 25 points in the fourth quarter in which the Dubs outscored New York 47-16. The Warriors have won each of their last nine games against the Knicks, and a victory on Tuesday would mark the fifth straight sweep of the season series for the Dubs. In addition to it being the Knicks’ lone Bay Area appearance this season, Tuesday also marks Andre Iguodala Bobblehead Night on Warriors Ground, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive the limited edition giveaway, courtesy of realtor.com.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors won a wild one in Sacramento, beating the Kings 127-123 on a night that saw the teams set an NBA 3-pointers record. » Full Game Recap