Warriors Win Splash-Fest in Sacramento

The Warriors won the splash party and the game, beating the Kings 127-123 on Saturday night in Sacramento.

The Warriors and Kings combined to make 41 3-pointers, the most in a game in NBA history, and Stephen Curry and the Dubs had the last laugh. Curry had 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors while Kevin Durant added 29 points and nine assists and Klay Thompson tallied 20 points in the back-and-forth battle.

A thriller with Sacramento, that might sound familiar. Each of the previous Warriors-Kings games this season went down to the wire, and this game had just as many, if not more, dramatics than the first two when Klay Thompson made a game-winner at home in November and a go-ahead 3-pointer last month as part of a 17-2 run to end the game in Sacramento. And like the others, the Dubs had enough to finish this one out, only this time it was Curry with the big shots.

The two-time MVP played the entire fourth quarter, opening the frame with a 3-pointer and knocking down three more in the period to finish with 10 in the game. His last one came with 2:59 left in the game, and it’d be the record-setting 41st and final of the game.

The Warriors were 21-for-47 from three, and the Kings made a franchise record 20 treys on 36 attempts. Buddy Hield made a career-high eight threes for 32 points for Sacramento and Justin Jackson came off the bench and was 5-for-7 from distance for 28 points.

For the Dubs, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Quinn Cook got in the splash party with three threes apiece. Durant made a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but it was his dunk in the first quarter that was his top highlight of the game.

That dunk was part of a hot start for the Dubs, who at one point made 13 consecutive shots. The Kings hung with the Dubs and it was tied at 22-22 before the Dubs went on a 15-0 run. The Dubs finished the quarter 43-29, their seventh 40-point quarter of the season.

But Sacramento responded with a 40-spot of their own in the second quarter and remained hot into the third quarter, when Hield went 5-for-5 on 3-pointers. The Kings led by as many as nine points, but the Dubs had the last laugh in this game of runs that featured 11 ties and 18 lead changes.

Now 26-14 on the season, the Dubs will have a few days off before opening a two-game homestand on Tuesday night against New York. The Knicks’ lone Bay Area visit this season will also mark Andre Iguodala Bobblehead Night, presented by realtor.com.