Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 1/5/19
The Dubs head to Sacramento for their third of this season's four head-to-head matchups with the Kings.
BACK TO SACTOWN
The first two Warriors-Kings matchups of the season have gone down to the wire, and Round 3 of this Northern California showdown is set for Saturday night in Sacramento. The Dubs have won the first two battles, most recently using a game-ending 17-2 run to close out a five-point victory last month in Sacramento. The Warriors have won six of their last seven road games, and they’ll look to add to that success in what is sure to be a heated matchup between the two squads.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors were stung by a last second 3-pointer from James Harden in a 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday. » Full Game Recap
LAST GAME'S STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney
SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Iman Shumpert, Nemanja Bjelia and Willie Cauley-Stein
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. Team Notes
SAC: Marvin Bagley III (bone bruise, left knee) is out. Team Notes