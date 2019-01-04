Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 1/5/19

The Dubs head to Sacramento for their third of this season's four head-to-head matchups with the Kings.



Saturday, January 5

7 p.m.

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, CA



WATCH: NBCSBA

BACK TO SACTOWN

The first two Warriors-Kings matchups of the season have gone down to the wire, and Round 3 of this Northern California showdown is set for Saturday night in Sacramento. The Dubs have won the first two battles, most recently using a game-ending 17-2 run to close out a five-point victory last month in Sacramento. The Warriors have won six of their last seven road games, and they’ll look to add to that success in what is sure to be a heated matchup between the two squads.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors were stung by a last second 3-pointer from James Harden in a 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday. » Full Game Recap