Dubs Lose OT Stunner to Rockets

The Warriors were stung by a last second 3-pointer from James Harden in a 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday.



The Warriors lost a 135-134 overtime stunner to the Rockets on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. After the Dubs held a 20-point lead early in the third quarter, Houston rallied behind James Harden and wound up on top after the team’s exchanged leads five times in the extra period, the last of which occurred when Harden sank a contested 3-pointer with 1.0 second left in the extra period.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU Points Points Curry - 35 Harden - 44 Durant / Thompson - 26 Capela - 29 Looney - 12 Rivers - 18



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 11 Capela - 21 Durant / Looney - 7 Harden - 10 Iguodala - 6 3 Tied - 4



Assists Assists Green - 8 Harden - 15 Curry - 6 Rivers - 4 Iguodala / Thompson - 4 House Jr. - 3

Harden’s game-winner capped a 44-point, 15-assist, 10-rebound triple-double, his fifth straight game with at least 40 points. The Dubs held the reigning MVP to 13-for-32 shooting on the night, but Harden stepped up when his team needed him most, making four 3-pointers in the fourth period and overtime.

“He just did what he does, he’s a master of the isolation.” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “Give him credit … he made an impossible shot at the end. Just an incredible performance.”

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry had 35 points and six assists, while Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each had 26 points. Draymond Green added nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Kevon Looney started strong with seven of the Dubs’ first nine points, finishing with 12 points and seven boards.

The Dubs were locked in at the start, shooting 63.6 percent from the field during a 70-point first half. The Rockets held the Dubs to a season-low 86 points in the first 2018 Western Conference Finals rematch of the season, and early on this one resembled very little from that Rockets rout, but that began to change in the third period.

Houston chopped away at their deficit throughout the third and fourth quarters, and for a while the Warriors had an answer. After seeing their lead cut to one on multiple occasions, the Dubs came through with big buckets down the stretch and pushed their advantage back up to six on a Kevin Durant jumper with less than 1:27 left in regulation.

But the Dubs went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, and Harden knocked down a step-back 3-pointer to tie the game at 119-119 with 51 seconds left in the period. The Rockets would take their first lead since the opening minutes of the game early in overtime before ultimately stealing one on Warriors Ground.

After a disappointing defeat, the Dubs will look to bounce back on Saturday night in Sacramento.

