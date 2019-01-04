Dubs Lose OT Stunner to Rockets
Harden Sinks a 3-Pointer with One Second Left to Beat the Warriors
The Warriors were stung by a last second 3-pointer from James Harden in a 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
The Warriors lost a 135-134 overtime stunner to the Rockets on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. After the Dubs held a 20-point lead early in the third quarter, Houston rallied behind James Harden and wound up on top after the team’s exchanged leads five times in the extra period, the last of which occurred when Harden sank a contested 3-pointer with 1.0 second left in the extra period.
Harden’s game-winner capped a 44-point, 15-assist, 10-rebound triple-double, his fifth straight game with at least 40 points. The Dubs held the reigning MVP to 13-for-32 shooting on the night, but Harden stepped up when his team needed him most, making four 3-pointers in the fourth period and overtime.
“He just did what he does, he’s a master of the isolation.” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “Give him credit … he made an impossible shot at the end. Just an incredible performance.”
For the Warriors, Stephen Curry had 35 points and six assists, while Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each had 26 points. Draymond Green added nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Kevon Looney started strong with seven of the Dubs’ first nine points, finishing with 12 points and seven boards.
The Dubs were locked in at the start, shooting 63.6 percent from the field during a 70-point first half. The Rockets held the Dubs to a season-low 86 points in the first 2018 Western Conference Finals rematch of the season, and early on this one resembled very little from that Rockets rout, but that began to change in the third period.
Houston chopped away at their deficit throughout the third and fourth quarters, and for a while the Warriors had an answer. After seeing their lead cut to one on multiple occasions, the Dubs came through with big buckets down the stretch and pushed their advantage back up to six on a Kevin Durant jumper with less than 1:27 left in regulation.
But the Dubs went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, and Harden knocked down a step-back 3-pointer to tie the game at 119-119 with 51 seconds left in the period. The Rockets would take their first lead since the opening minutes of the game early in overtime before ultimately stealing one on Warriors Ground.
After a disappointing defeat, the Dubs will look to bounce back on Saturday night in Sacramento.
More notable moments from Thursday's defeat:
- The Warriors fall to 25-14 (.641) overall and 15-6 (.714)… Golden State is now 11-4 (.733) versus the Western Conference at home this season… The Warriors own a record of 0-4 in games decided in overtime this season… Golden State’s season-series versus Houston stands at 0-2… The Warriors have played two-straight home overtime games (other: January 27 versus Portland) for the first time since January 10, 2004 versus Seattle and January 12, 2004 versus Memphis (has occurred seven times in franchise history in a single season).
- The Warriors lead the Pacific Division and are currently tied for second place in the Western Conference with Oklahoma City.
- Tonight marked Golden State’s largest blown lead of the season (20 points; previous: 12 points on October 21, 2018 at Denver).
- Golden State lost its first game of the season when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field (52.0 percent tonight; third-straight game shooting 50.0 percent-or-better from the field)… The Warriors fall to 13-1 when they accomplish the feat.
- James Harden tallied numerous Warriors opponent-season highs in tonight’s game, including: 10 made three-point baskets, no opposing player had ever made 10 threes in a game versus the Warriors all-time (previous-high this season: seven – two times; last: Wesley Matthews on December 22 versus Dallas), 44 points (previous: 40 – Damian Lillard on December 29 at Portland), 15 assists (previous: 13 – Russell Westbrook on November 21 versus Oklahoma City).
- Houston’s 135 points are the most Golden State has allowed to an opponent this season (previous: 134 on November 8 versus Milwaukee)… The Warriors also allowed an opponent-season high 21 made three-point baskets by Houston (on 54 attempts).
- Golden State now owns a record of 17-6 (.739) in contests which Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all play this season… Tonight marked the seventh time this season Curry (35), Durant (26) and Thompson (26) have each scored 20-or-more points in the same game (5-2 when it occurs).
- Stephen Curry scored a team-high 35 points, recording his 14th outing of 30-plus point this season… He made five three-point baskets, his 18th game with five-plus makes this season, a league-high mark (second: Harden: 16 games of five-or-more threes).
- Kevin Durant scored 26 points, reaching the 22,000 points scored milestone (22,023), becoming the 32nd player in NBA history to reach that milestone… He has scored 20-plus points in 12-straight games (26 of the last 27).
- Klay Thompson tallied 26 points, his 21st game scoring 20-or-more this season.
- Draymond Green recorded team highs in both rebounds (11) and assists (eight), adding nine points… He has nine games with 10-or-more rebounds this season.