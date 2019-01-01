(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)
Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 1/3/18
The Warriors come back home to host the Rockets in their first game of 2019.
STARTING THE NEW YEAR OFF RIGHT
The Warriors play their first game of 2019 on Thursday against a team they had their fair share of history with in 2018. The nationally televised showdown with the Rockets will be the second of four head-to-head meetings between the teams this season, and the first at Oracle Arena since Game 6 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals. In that game, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry combined for 14 3-pointers, and the Warriors overcame a 17-point deficit to win by 29 points and force a Game 7 that they would win on their path to the 2018 NBA Championship. That was last year, literally, and this season has new challenges. The Rockets held the Dubs to a season-low 86 points in this season’s first matchup, and the Warriors will certainly be looking to get one back and start the new year on a winning note.
LAST GAME'S STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney
HOU: James Harden, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. Team Notes
HOU: Carmelo Anthony (not with team), Chris Paul (left hamstring strain), James Ennis III (right hamstring strain), Vincent Edwards (G League) and Isaiah Hartenstein (G League) are out. Team Notes