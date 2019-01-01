Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 1/3/18

The Warriors come back home to host the Rockets in their first game of 2019.



powered by



Thursday, January 3

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS



WATCH: TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. RocketsThursday, January 37:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

STARTING THE NEW YEAR OFF RIGHT

The Warriors play their first game of 2019 on Thursday against a team they had their fair share of history with in 2018. The nationally televised showdown with the Rockets will be the second of four head-to-head meetings between the teams this season, and the first at Oracle Arena since Game 6 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals. In that game, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry combined for 14 3-pointers, and the Warriors overcame a 17-point deficit to win by 29 points and force a Game 7 that they would win on their path to the 2018 NBA Championship. That was last year, literally, and this season has new challenges. The Rockets held the Dubs to a season-low 86 points in this season’s first matchup, and the Warriors will certainly be looking to get one back and start the new year on a winning note.