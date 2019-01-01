And A Happy New Year

The Warriors Close-Out 2018 On A Winning Note With A 132-109 Victory In Phoenix



TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX Points Points Curry - 34 Ayton - 25 Durant - 25 Warren - 24 Thompson - 15 Booker - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Curry - 9 Ayton - 10 Bell - 6 Warren / Crawford - 4 Thompson / Iguodala - 5 5 Tied - 3



Assists Assists Green - 7 Booker - 6 Iguodala - 6 Warren - 4 Curry / Durant - 4 Bridges - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors will be ringing in the new year with a win, downing the Suns 132-109 in Phoenix on Monday night.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 34 points on 11-17 from the field, and shot 55.6% beyond the arc. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each added 25 and 15 points respectively, and Andre Iguodala finished off the contest +26 (a team high).

Golden State didn’t get off to the best start, but it didn’t take long for things to fall into place. Shooting 58% from the field, they finished the first quarter up by four points. May not seem like much, but it was enough to keep the momentum of the game swinging in their favor. The Dubs went on to cap-off the first half of the game with a 24-7 run, heading into the locker room with a 69-52 lead.

Queue the third quarter Dubs. Curry lit up in his usual fashion while Thompson and Durant made key plays, but the bench held their own. Jordan Bell dropped 10 points (shooting 100%), six rebounds and three blocks in just 15 minutes on the floor. Shaun Livingston also added 10 points, going 5-6 from the field and finishing the game plus-seven. Quinn Cook notched just 8 points but shot 66.7% from three, even draining one at the buzzer.

After that third quarter, Golden State just ran away with it. More notable moments from the matchup:

The Warriors improve to 25-13 (.658) overall and 10-8 (.556) on the road.

Golden State has won 17-straight games over Phoenix, the team’s longest winning streak versus any opponent all-time (previous: 14-straight over Dallas; March 16, 1991 to April 11, 1994). The 17-game streak is the second longest active winning streak in the NBA.

The Warriors finish with a record of 10-5 during the month of December, extending their streak of consecutive months with a record of .500-or-better to 41 (dates back to March 2013).

With 14 made three-point baskets in tonight’s game, the Warriors are now 23-5 (.821) this season when making 10-plus shots from three-point range.

The Warriors have now dished out 30-or-more assists 12 times this season (31 tonight) and own a record of 10-2 in those games. Dating back to the 2014-15 season, Golden State is 160-13 when recording 30-plus assists.

Golden State is 13-0 this season when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field (54.8 percent tonight; second-straight game shooting 50.0 percent-or-better from the field).

