Game Preview: Warriors at Suns - 12/31/18

The Warriors bid farewell to 2018 with a road matchup in Phoneix on New Year's Eve



Monday, December 31

6 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Phoenix, AZ



WATCH: NBCSBA

FAREWELL 2018

It has been quite the eventful year in Dub Nation, but before anyone rings in 2019, the Dubs have one last game to play. In the NBA’s last game of 2018, the Warriors head to Phoenix for a New Year’s Eve date with the Suns. This will be the Dubs’ second of four matchups with the Suns this season, and first in the desert. The Warriors beat the Suns by 20 in the fourth game of the season and on Monday will run into a Phoenix squad that figures to be much better than their record would indicate.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors found their groove on Saturday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-105. Klay Thompson found his shooting hand, and the team finished an overall +10. After Thursday’s performance against the Trail Blazers in Oakland, the Warriors knew they needed to bring it. An overtime loss at home always stings, and on Saturday night Golden State made it clear that it wouldn’t happen again. They started the game strong and kept up the pace all 48 minutes. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 24-13 9-28 2nd in West 15th in West PTS: 115.4 (4th) PTS: 105.4 (26th) REB: 46.0 (10th) REB: 41.1 (28th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 24.0 (17th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

PHX: Devin Booker, De'Anthony Melton, Mikal Bridges, T.J. Warren and Deandre Ayton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery). Team Notes

PHX: TBD. Team Notes

AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR

Tonight’s game in Phoenix concludes the Warriors’ two-game road trip, and is their final game of the calendar year. Golden State has won the last 16 meetings with the Suns, including the last seven in Phoenix. The last time the Suns defeated the Warriors was on November 9, 2014. This 16-game win streak against the Suns is a franchise’s longest win streak against a single opponent. The Dubs will look to keep this streak alive on Monday night by ringing in the new year with a victory.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Durant (28.6) PTS: Booker (25.3) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Ayton (10.9) AST: Green (6.6) AST: Booker (7.2)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The Suns have the second-worst record in the league but have gotten better as the season has gone on. They recently won four in a row, only to see their streak snapped in triple overtime at Washington on December 22. Number one draft pick Deandre Ayton has been a beast as of late, racking up five straight double-doubles and at one point having a three-game stretch in which he shot 71 percent while averaging 25 points and 18 rebounds. Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds in this season’s first Warriors-Suns matchup, and Devin Booker had a team-high 28 points in that game. Booker ranks 12th in the league in scoring with 25.3 points per game, and forward T.J. Warren adds more scoring punch to a Phoenix squad that’s young in experience but rich in talent.