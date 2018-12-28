Game Preview: Warriors at Trail Blazers - 12/29/18

The Dubs wrap up a home-and-home set with the Trail Blazers on Saturday in Portland.



Saturday, December 29

7 p.m.

Moda Center

Portland, OR



WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

HELLO PORTLAND, PART 2 OF 2

It’s fairly odd for the Dubs to play the same opponent in consecutive games in the regular season, but it’s not THAT unusual either. This will be the sixth time in the last 10 years that it happens when the Dubs play in Portland on Saturday, less than 48 hours removed from their home matchup with the Trail Blazers. The last time it occurred was in November of 2016 when the Warriors beat the Lakers by a combined 67 points over a pair of games that were two days apart. Saturday’s matchup will be the third of four meetings between the two teams, who conclude their season series in Portland in February in the last game before NBA All-Star Weekend.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on Thursday night. Both teams spent the entire game trading buckets and runs. The biggest lead at any given time was nine points, and it never lasted long. “It was a wild game,” Steve Kerr said following the contest, “and it was a strange game.” Stephen Curry came through with 29 points for the Dubs, but a crucial possession was lost in the final minutes of overtime and cost them the game by just one point. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 23-13 20-15 2nd in West 6th in West PTS: 115.4 (4th) PTS: 110.9 (17th) REB: 46.1 (10th) REB: 48.0 (3rd) AST: 27.9 (1st) AST: 21.0 (28th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

POR: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Al-Farouq Aminu, Maurice Harkless and Jusuf Nurkic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) and Jacob Evans (left foot contusion) are probable. Team Notes

POR: TBD. Team Notes

WHEELS UP

Saturday’s matchup is the first of a two-game road trip that will cap-off 2018 for the Warriors. The trip will conclude in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve. It will also be the second consecutive game in which the Dubs have faced the Trail Blazers. Prior to this, Golden State has played the same team in consecutive regular season games just five times in the last 10 years.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Durant (28.7) PTS: Lillard (26.7) REB: Green (8.0) REB: Nurkic (10.2) AST: Green (6.6) AST: Lillard (5.8)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

Dec. 27: Warriors 109 – Trail Blazers 110. Lillard and McCollum combined for 45 points on 42 shots. Nurkic shot 55.6% from the field, recording 27 points and 12 rebounds. GSW held Portlant to an opponent-season low 36.2 FG%. Curry, Thompson, Durant and Green all scored in double-figures. Green finished +10 (a team high) with 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.