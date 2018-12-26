Game Preview: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers - 12/27/18

The Dubs play the first of two consecutive games against Portland on Thursday at Oracle Arena.



Thursday, December 27

7:30 p.m.

HELLO PORTLAND, PART 1 OF 2

The next two Warriors games are against the Portland Trail Blazers, this Thursday at Oracle Arena and then Saturday up in Rip City. Thursday’s matchup will be the second of this season’s four head-to-head matchups between the Western Conference foes, as the Dubs won the first one 125-97 in November. The Warriors have won each of their last eight regular season home games against Portland, and they’ll be looking to push the streak to nine on another Throwback Thursday at Oracle Arena.

Thursday’s scene should be a lively one, as the Dubs will sport their ‘classic’ uniforms for the game that will also celebrate the franchise’s teams from the 1980s. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Manute Bol lapel pin, and all fans will receive a Manute poster.

LAST TIME OUT

Andre Iguodala came through with a season-high 23 points but the Dubs as a team shot below 41 percent in a 127-101 home loss to the Lakers on Christmas Day. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 23-12 19-15 2nd in West 6th in West PTS: 115.6 (4th) PTS: 111.0 (14th) REB: 45.7 (11th) REB: 47.9 (4th) AST: 27.6 (1st) AST: 21.1 (28th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

POR: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Al-Farouq Aminu, Maurice Harkless and Jusuf Nurkic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery). Jacob Evans (left foot contusion) is probable. Team Notes

POR: TBD. Team Notes

ANDRE'S BIG TIME PLAY

On any team, the stars tend to get the bulk of the headlines, but it’s often the work of the reserves that might put the team over the top. Fortunately for the Dubs, they have a super sub in Andre Iguodala who has shown the ability to step up time and time again when the team needs him. Iguodala was pretty much the only Warriors player to put up a good showing in Tuesday’s defeat, but that’s something he’s been doing more and more lately. Always one whose impact is difficult to measure through traditional stats, Iguodala’s more obvious contributions can be seen in his 3-point performance. After shooting 30 percent from distance while attempting 1.6 treys per game over the first month and a half of the season, Iguodala has shot better than 46 percent on threes this month, and nearly doubled his attempts. Iguodala actually leads the Dubs in 3-point shooting percentage this month, which is a great sign for a reserve unit that struggled from the perimeter last season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Durant (28.8) PTS: Lillard (26.9) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Nurkic (10.2) AST: Green (6.6) AST: Lillard (5.8)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

Take Utah out of the picture, and the Trail Blazers have won their last four games. But truthfully, Portland heads into Thursday’s games losing two of their last three, with both losses coming in the blowout variety at the hands of the Jazz. At 19-15, the Trail Blazers are in a bit of a traffic jam in the West, part of a seven-team jumble from 4th through 10th place and that’s within 2.5 games of one another. Portland is one of the better rebounding team in the league with Jusuf Nurkic patrolling the paint with 10.2 rebounds per game. Oakland native Damian Lillard is the head of the snake, ranking fifth in the league in scoring, as well as total 3-pointers made, with 26.9 points per game, and he pairs with CJ McCollum to form one of the NBA's most explosive backcourts. Like the Warriors, the Trail Blazers are coming off of an ugly loss on Christmas Day, and like the Warriors they’ll be looking forward to putting that performance behind them.