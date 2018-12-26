Dubs Fall In Christmas Day Matchup

The Dubs just couldn't get it done on Christmas Day, dropping the much-anticipated matchup to the Lakers 127-101



TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL Points Points Iguodala - 23 Kuzma - 19 Durant - 21 Zubac - 18 Curry - 15 James - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 7 James - 13 Iguodala / Looney / McKinnie / Green - 5 Zubac - 11 Livingston / Thompson - 3 Kuzma - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 7 Rondo - 10 Green / Curry - 5 James - 5 Iguodala - 4 Ball - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The stars didn’t align for the Warriors on Tuesday night. Though there were some good moments in the highly-anticipated Christmas Day matchup between the defending champs and Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State just couldn’t keep up. Andre Iguodala notched 23 points, a season-high for him and team-high for the night. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each added 21 and 15 points respectively.

It was an intense contest from the beginning. The two teams spent the first quarter trading buckets, resulting in nine lead changes; but the Dubs were shooting ice cold. Shooting 40 percent from the field, to the Lakers’ 52 percent, Golden State couldn’t get the necessary rhythm to take control of the game. The were simply being out-played, and just as Curry’s shot began to fall the buzzer sounded. The Warriors were headed into the locker room down 65-50 at the half.

The third quarter looked to be much of the same, and it certainly started that way. The Dubs continued to miss shots, and the Lakers were taking advantage of every possession. However, after LeBron James exited the floor after an apparent injury, leaving a gaping hole in LA’s defenses. So, Golden State took advantage right back.

Curry began heating up and hit back-to-back threes to give Oracle Arena the boost of energy it needed. The Warriors would go on a 9-0 run to shift momentum in their favor for the first time. Cutting a 19-point deficit to just two, it looked like the Dubs would be able to run away with it in their usual fashion. It wasn’t enough to hold on. The Lakers were fueled by the absence of their All-Star forward, regaining control of the game and running away with it.

More notable moments from Tuesday’s matchup:

Golden State is now 12-16 (.429) all-time in games played on Christmas Day and 6-5 (.545) at home in games played on Christmas (3-11 on the road; 3-0 at neutral sites). The Warriors have faced the Lakers twice on Christmas and are 0-2 in those games. Tuesday marked the first time the franchises have faced each other since both teams moved to California (the Minnesota Lakers and Philadelphia Warriors played in 1954).

Tonight's loss snapped the Warriors seven-game winning streak versus the Lakers. Coming into the matchup Golden State owned an 11 game home-winning streak versus the L.A. Lakers (the Lakers last win at Oracle arena: December 22, 2012 |115-118 in OT).

With tonight's sellout crowd of Oracle Arena (19,596), the Warriors have extended their streak of consecutive sellouts to 310, tying the franchise’s all-time best streak (310 games from March 9, 1989 to April 19, 1996). This marks the fourth longest active-sellout streak in the NBA.

Tonight was the fourth time this season Andre Iguodala scored in double figures. He added five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes (he led all reserves in points, rebounds and assists).

