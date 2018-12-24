Game Preview: Warriors vs. Lakers - 12/25/18

The main event of the NBA's Christmas Day spectacle has the Dubs hosting the Lakers on Warriors Ground.



powered by



Tuesday, December 25

5:00 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS



WATCH: ABC, ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. LakersTuesday, December 255:00 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: ABC, ESPNRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

THE GIFT WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR

Christmas Day wouldn’t be complete without the Warriors taking on the team occupied by LeBron James. Tuesday’s game will mark the fourth straight Dec. 25 in which the Dubs square off with James, and this will be the first one with James playing for the Lakers. Christmas Day is traditionally one of the biggest dates on the NBA calendar, and this year is no exception. There are five games on the NBA docket for the day, and there’s no doubt that Dubs vs. Lakers, the first of four head to head meetings this season, is the main event. Warriors Ground will be decked out in full holiday attire, setting the stage for one of the biggest games of the season so far.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors won a wild one over the Clippers on Sunday evening, getting a game-winning shot from Stephen Curry with 0.5 seconds left of the 129-127 thriller at Oracle Arena. Curry had 42 points and Kevin Durant came through with 35 for the Dubs, who weathered a 3-point storm from the Clippers (18-for-23 3FGs). Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 23-11 19-14 2nd in West 4th in West PTS: 116.0 (3rd) PTS: 112.8 (10th) REB: 46.0 (10th) REB: 46.1 (9th) AST: 27.6 (1st) AST: 24.3 (15th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Jonas Jerebko

LAL: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, Brandon Ingram and Ivica Zubac INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. Jacob Evans (left foot soreness) is TBD. Team Notes

LAL: Michael Beasley (personal reasons) and Tyson Chandler (back spasms) are out. Isaac Bonga, Jonathan Williams and Alex Caruso are in the G League. JaVale McGee (respiratory infection) is questionable. Team Notes

DUBS ON CHRISTMAS

Tuesday’s game will mark the sixth straight season, and eighth in the last nine years, in which the Dubs play on Christmas Day. It will also be the first Warriors-Lakers matchup on Dec. 25 since 1954, when both franchises had yet to move to the West Coast. Kevin Durant has 249 career points on Christmas Day, the sixth highest total in NBA history, and last year Draymond Green became the sixth player in league history to get a triple-double on Christmas Day, netting 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a home win over the Cavs. More Warriors history on Dec. 25 – on that date in 2011, Klay Thompson made his NBA debut.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Curry (29.2) PTS: James (27.6) REB: Green (8.0) REB: James (8.2) AST: Green (6.7) AST: James (7.2)

GET YOUR RING, JAVALE

JaVale McGee has missed the Lakers last four games with flu-like symptoms and respiratory infection, and if he’s well enough to travel with the team, he’ll be in for a treat, as it is expected that the former Warrior will receive his 2018 NBA Championship ring in a brief ceremony just before tipoff.

L.A. LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

Every team will see their share of ups and downs in the course of a season, and that has been the case for the Lakers this year, and understandably so. With the core of their team taking on a new look with the arrival of LeBron James, the Lakers got off to a slow start before righting the ship and perhaps exceeding expectations with an 11-3 stretch that wrapped up earlier this month. The Lakers have lost three of their last four games, but any team with James as its centerpiece will be a tough beat. They rank third in the league in field goal percentage (47.8 FG%), and are second in the league in fast break scoring (20.3 ppg) and points in the paint (55.3 ppg). James leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists, and the Lakers have a deep supporting cast that’s a mix of youth (Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram) and experience (Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Tyson Chandler, JaVale McGee) with nine total players averaging at least 20 minutes per game.