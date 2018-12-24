Curry Delivers Game-Winner in Wild Victory Over Clippers

Stephen Curry capped off a wild 129-127 win over the Clippers by delivering the game-winning basket with 0.5 seconds left in the game.



Sunday’s 129-127 victory over the Clippers was so crazy, that the Dubs allowed their opponent to shoot 78.3 percent on 3-pointers, and the Dubs still won.

The game featured 13 lead changes and 20 ties, the last of which occurred with 0.5 seconds left on the clock after Stephen Curry drove down the lane and finished a contest layup with his right hand. That shot capped a 42-point effort for the two-time MVP, and the Dubs won their second thriller in as many nights when the Clippers’ Tobias Harris missed a quick-release 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

The path to Curry’s game-winner was indeed a wild one. The Clippers led by as many as 11 points in the first half after going 13-for-16 on 3-pointers. It was the best 3-point shooting half in NBA history in terms of percentages based on that many attempts, but the Dubs ended the half with seven unanswered points and trailed by just four at the break.

The Warriors seemed to take control in the third quarter, ending the period with a 15-5 run that Kevin Durant was all over. Durant made a pair of 3-pointers during the run, including a four-point play, and he also made the defensive play of the game with a block on a Clippers dunk attempt, that resulted in an easy bucket for the Dubs on the other end of the floor.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC Points Points Curry - 42 Harris - 32 Durant - 35 Gallinari / Williams - 25 Green - 14 Harrell - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 12 Gallinari - 11 Looney - 7 Harris - 9 Curry / McKinnie - 6 Gortat - 5



Assists Assists Green - 6 Williams - 9 Durant - 5 Gallinari - 3 Livingston - 4 5 Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

With a 36-23 advantage in the third, the Dubs took a nine-point advantage into the fourth quarter. But the Clippers chipped away at the deficit and momentarily took the lead before the Warriors took it right back with a Durant jumper that sparked a 9-0 run for the Warriors that featured another four-point play, this one from Curry, and another 3-pointer from Durant that put the Dubs up by eight with under three minutes to go.

But the Clippers wouldn’t go away. Danilo Gallinari immediately responded with his fifth 3-pointer of the game, on five attempts, and Avery Bradley would make one a few minutes later for the Clippers’ 18th 3-pointer of the game – they finished 18-for-23 from distance in the game. Bradley would tie the game up at 127-127 with an athletic follow-up slam with 20 seconds left on the clock, which gave Curry plenty of time to set up his game-winner.

Curry’s 42 points included six 3-pointers for the second consecutive game, and Durant tallied 35 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for his 11th double-double of the season. Draymond Green added 14 points, six assists and five steals as the Dubs improved to 5-0 this season when Green scores in double-figures.

The win capped a thrilling weekend on Warriors Ground, as the Dubs beat the Mavs in a game that also went down to the wire on Saturday. Winners of eight of their last 10, the Dubs will remain at home for a Christmas evening showdown with the Lakers on Tuesday.

More notable moments from Sunday's win:

The Warriors improved to 23-11 (.676) overall and 15-3 (.833) at home... Golden State has won 14 of its last 16 contests versus the Los Angeles Clippers… Golden State is 11-1 (.917) versus the Western Conference at home this season and 13-7 (.650) overall… The Warriors have won seven of their last eight games at home and hold a mark of 15-3 (.833) at Oracle Arena this season.

With 129 points scored tonight, Golden State is now 13-1 (.929) this season when posting 120-plus points (second-consecutive).

The Warriors committed a season-low-tying seven turnovers and are now 5-0 when recording 10-or-fewer turnovers this season.

With 14 made three-point baskets (on 40 attempts), Golden State is now 21-4 (.840) when making 10-plus shots from three.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 11 points to the Clippers and went on to win, recording their seventh victory of the season when having trailed by 10-or-more points at any time during the game.

Golden State recorded 46 rebounds to the L.A. Clippers’ 42 and is now 20-3 (.870) when outrebounding its opponent. The Warriors made 31 free throw shots (on 36 attempts, a season-high-tying mark), a new season-high mark (previous: 27 makes at Sacramento on December 14).

Tonight marked the sixth time this season (eighth all-time) Stephen Curry (42) and Kevin Durant (35) each recorded 30-plus points in the same contest (7-1 record when this occurs)… The duo combined for 77 points (3-0 this season when they score a combined 70-plus in a game)… Curry converted his 27th career four-point play (fifth this season) and Durant converted his 14th career four-point play (first of the season).

Golden State is now 15-3 (.833) in contests which Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all play this season.

Tonight marked the conclusion of the Warriors sixth back-to-back set this season (record of 5-1 in the second game of back-to-backs)... Golden State won both games of the current back-to-back, marking its second sweep of a home-home back-to-back set this season (third sweep of any back-to-back overall).

The Warriors (17 fast break points) are 15-4 (.789) when posting more fast break points than their opponent (Clippers – 14 fast break points).

Golden State deployed its 11th unique starting lineup of the season (Kevin Durant, Jonas Jerebko, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry).

The Warriors allowed an NBA-record (minimum 23 attempts) 78.3 percent shooting from three-point range by the Clippers (previous: 73.9 percent by Portland on December 6, 2013 vs. Utah).

DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Jacob Evans lll (left foot soreness) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) were out.

With tonight’s sellout crowd of Oracle Arena (19,596), the Warriors have extended their streak of consecutive sellouts to 309… This marks the fourth longest active-sellout streak in the NBA.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 42 points (12-22 FG, 6-15 3FG, 12-13 FT), his third outing of 40-plus points this season... Curry’s layup with 0.5 seconds in the fourth quarter was his seventh career game-winning shot with five seconds-or-less remaining in the game… The Warriors are 28-5 (.848) all-time when Curry scores 40-plus points… He added six rebounds, two assists and one steal… This marked his third-straight game making five-or-more threes.

Kevin Durant tallied 35 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3FG, 12-15 FT) and a game-high 12 rebounds (11th double-double of the season; second consecutive)… He added five assists and a season-high-tying three blocks… Durant has grabbed 12 rebounds in two-straight contests.

Draymond Green posted 14 points (fifth outing of 10-plus points this season; second consecutive), with four rebounds and a team-high six assists, adding a season-high-tying five steals (most in a game by any Warriors player this season), with two blocks.

Klay Thompson tallied 12 points (has scored in double-figures every game this season), two assists and two blocks. Kevon Looney led all reserves with 10 points (fifth outing of 10-plus this season) on five-of-six shooting from the field, his fifth-straight game shooting 60 percent-or-better from the field (18-23 FG | .782 over that span)… He also led the bench with seven rebounds, adding one steal and one block (100th career block).

Alfonzo McKinnie contributed six points (3-4 FG) and six rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench.