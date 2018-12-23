Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers - 12/23/18

A weekend of Warriors basketball wraps up with the Dubs completing a home back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.



Sunday, December 23

5:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS



WATCH: NBCSBA

BACK-TO-BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

A weekend of Warriors basketball wraps up with the Dubs hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on the back end of a back-to-back on Sunday. The matchup will complete the second of three home back-to-backs for the Dubs this season, and it will also mark the second of this season’s four head-to-head matchups with the Clippers. The Dubs lost in overtime to the Clippers last month in Los Angeles, and there is no doubt that Golden State will be looking to get one back against a division rival. The Warriors will sport their popular Statement uniforms with ‘The Town’ logo, and it’s worth noting that the Dubs have gone 3-0 when sporting those threads this season.

LAST TIME OUT

A big night off the bench from Jonas Jerebko and a clutch shot from Kevin Durant helped the Warriors from losing a big lead in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Mavs. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 22-11 19-13 3rd in West 5th in West PTS: 115.6 (3rd) PTS: 115.3 (4th) REB: 46.0 (10th) REB: 45.8 (11th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 22.6 (23rd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

LAC: Avery Bradley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari and Marcin Gortat INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. Team Notes

LAC: Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) and Jerome Robinson (strained right foot) are out. Team Notes

DRAYMOND DRAINS ‘EM

Had it not been for Jonas Jerebko’s career-high 23 points or Kevin Durant’s clutch 3-pointer, one of the bigger storylines would have been the play of Draymond Green. A lot has been said about his struggles shooting the ball this season, so it had to feel good when the do-it-all forward made his first two 3-point attempts on Saturday. His third attempt was right on target, but circled the rim before bouncing out. Green finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and his two 3-pointers tied a season high. The Dubs’ offense is at its best when everyone on the floor is a threat, and Green knocking down shots generally means good things for the Dubs, who are 4-0 this season when the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year scores at least 10 points.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Durant (28.8) PTS: Harris (21.3) REB: Green (8.2) REB: Harris (8.2) AST: Green (6.7) AST: Williams (4.7)

L.A. CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

Like the Warriors, the Clippers enter Sunday’s game on the back end of a back-to-back. On Saturday, the Clippers handed the conference-leading Nuggets their worse loss of the season for their second straight victory. Prior to that, the Clippers had lost six of their last seven games. One of the highest scoring and best 3-point shooting teams in the league, the Clippers have a balanced roster with five players on their roster averaging double figures in scoring, led by Tobias Harris. As good as he has been this year, what makes the Clippers a tough beat is their bench. Veteran guard Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell are the only set of reserves to average at least 15 points. The Clippers outlasted the Dubs in an overtime matchup last month, and with both teams having played on Saturday, this one might just come to who has more left in the tank.