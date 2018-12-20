Game Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks - 12/22/18

Home for the holidays, the Dubs open a four-game homestand on Saturday against Dallas..



Saturday, December 22

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena



WATCH: NBCSBA

SATURDAY NIGHT ON WARRIORS GROUND

The Warriors are home for the holidays and open a four-game homestand on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. This will be the second of four head-to-head meetings between the Dubs and Mavs this season, and the first of two at Oracle Arena. The Dubs led for most of this season’s first game against Dallas last month, but went cold down the stretch of the 112-109 loss. This time, the Warriors will look to finish strong as Bay Area fans get their first in-person look at Mavs rookie sensation Luka Doncic.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors chipped away at an 11-point fourth quarter deficit, but never quite got over the hump in Wednesday’s 108-103 loss in Utah. Full Recap