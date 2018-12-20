Warriors Comeback Falls Short in Utah

Down by 11 midway through the fourth quarter, the Dubs had multiple chances to tie the game down the stretch but never fully got over the hump in Wednesday's 108-103 loss in Utah.



powered by

The Warriors chipped away at an 11-point fourth quarter deficit, but never quite got over the hump in Wednesday’s 108-103 loss in Utah.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA Points Points Curry - 32 Ingles - 20 Durant - 30 Crowder - 18 Thompson - 12 Gobert / Mitchell - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 12 Gobert - 15 Durant - 7 Crowder - 11 Thompson - 6 Favors - 9



Assists Assists Livingston - 5 Rubio - 10 Thompson / Curry - 3 Mitchell - 6 Durant / Jerebko - 2 Korver - 4 More Stats | Highlights

Stephen Curry had 32 points and Kevin Durant got hot late to finish with 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to beat a Jazz team that made 16 3-pointers in front of their home crowd.

Utah’s Joe Ingles had 20 points to lead the Jazz, who had six players score in double figures. Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver gave the Jazz a huge lift off the bench, combining for nine 3-pointers and 30 points.

The Dubs held Utah to just one made field goal over the final three minutes, but failed on multiple attempts to tie the game, the last occurring when Curry corralled an offensive rebound but wound up losing the ball out of bounds with the Dubs down three and less than three seconds left.

Both teams finished at 40 percent shooting for the game, and both hovered around that mark from start to finish. After a sluggish start on both sides, Curry got hot in the second quarter, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and scoring 18 of his game-high 32 points in the period.

S T E P H



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/RG984BejOB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 20, 2018

Problem for the Dubs was nobody else on the team was consistently making shots until Durant got hot late in the fourth quarter. Curry was 5-for-9 on 3-pointers, but the rest of the team was 5-for-22 from distance.

“We made it close with a few shots down the stretch at the end but we really didn’t play our game,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “We’re not moving the ball. We’re not playing the way we’ve played the last few years where the ball is really moving and we’re generating great shots. We’re taking decent shots, not great shots.”

Durant shot 8-for-9 on free throws and made three key shots as the Warriors made their comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, and in the process he passed Gary Payton for 32nd on the NBA’s all-time career scoring list. This marks the second straight game that Durant has moved up on the list, as he went ahead of Larry Bird during Monday’s win over Memphis. Durant is now at 21,836 points for his career, and it won’t be too long until he passes another Hall of Famer, as Clyde Drexler is 31st with 22,195 career points.

The loss puts an end to the Dubs’ four-game road winning streak, and they’ll look to get back in the win column on Saturday against Dallas in the first of four straight home games.

More notable moments from Wednesday's defeat: