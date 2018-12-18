Game Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 12/19/18

Posted: Dec 17, 2018

LONE ROAD GAME IN A HOME HEAVY STRETCH
Last time the Dubs were in Salt Lake City, Jonas Jerebko tipped in a game-winner in the final moments to steal a road game in a traditionally tough environment for the Dubs. This time, the Dubs visit Salt Lake City for the lone road game in a six-game stretch. The Warriors have improved their play on the road as of late, winning four straight away from home after going 0-for-November on the road as part of a six-game road losing streak. Wednesday’s matchup will be the second of three head-to-head meetings with the Jazz, and the Warriors will seek a second regular season win in Utah for just the third time since 1981.

Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Warriors

Related Content

Warriors