Game Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 12/19/18

LONE ROAD GAME IN A HOME HEAVY STRETCH

Last time the Dubs were in Salt Lake City, Jonas Jerebko tipped in a game-winner in the final moments to steal a road game in a traditionally tough environment for the Dubs. This time, the Dubs visit Salt Lake City for the lone road game in a six-game stretch. The Warriors have improved their play on the road as of late, winning four straight away from home after going 0-for-November on the road as part of a six-game road losing streak. Wednesday’s matchup will be the second of three head-to-head meetings with the Jazz, and the Warriors will seek a second regular season win in Utah for just the third time since 1981.