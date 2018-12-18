Dubs Sail Past Grizzlies

It was a team effort on Monday night as Golden State beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108.



TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM Points Points Durant - 23 Casspi - 20 Curry - 20 Gasol - 15 Thompson / Jerebko - 16 Anderson - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Curry / Green - 7 Casspi / Gasol - 6 Thompson / Iguodala - 5 Anderson - 5 Bell - 4 Mack / Jackson Jr. / Green - 4



Assists Assists Green / Durant - 5 Gasol - 6 Thompson - 3 Mack - 4 Iguodala / Cook / Livingston - 2 Noah - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

No case of the Monday’s here. It was a fun on on Warriors Ground as the Warriors slid into cruise control for a 110-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Kevin Durant notched a team-high 23 points while Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jonas Jerebko added 20, 16 and 16 respectively. Five Warriors scored in double-figures, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening.

Golden State got off to a solid start, settling into a groove of layups and defensive stops early. Then they started to heat up. Jerebko began knocking down threes and had all of Dub Nation on their feet, it was only when you looked away from the action for a second to check the score that you realized it was just the first quarter.

The Dubs were making it rain in Oracle Arena. Andre Iguodala didn’t miss a shot from beyond the arc, Jerebko was pulling up from downtown like it was nothing, Thompson did his usual thing and Curry knocked down his 15,000th career point with a splash. They say Steph Gonna Steph, and they’re not wrong.

In addition to Curry’s milestone, Thompson recorded his 11,000th career point and Durant passed Larry Bird to move into 33rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Achievements aside, it was an all-around team effort to pull off the win.

More notable moments from Monday’s matchup:

The Warriors improved to 21-10 (.677) overall and 13-3 (.813) at home. Golden State is 2-0 versus Memphis this season and has won five-straight games versus the Grizzlies at home (14 of the last 18 overall).

Golden State held Memphis to 93 points and now owns a record of 4-0 this season when holding its opponent to under 100 points, with four of those games coming at home. The Warriors held the Grizzlies to an opponent-season low 37 points in tonight’s first half, the fewest points allowed in any half this season.

With 110 points scored tonight, Golden State is now 19-3 this season when posting 110-plus points.

Golden State recorded 42 rebounds to Memphis’ 41 and is now 17-3 when outrebounding its opponent.

Golden State is 8-0 when notching 10-or-more steals (10 tonight).

With tonight’s sellout crowd of Oracle Arena (19,596), the Warriors have extended their streak of consecutive sellouts to 307. This marks the fourth longest active-sellout streak in the NBA.

It's wheels up to Salt Lake City for a mid-week matchup with the Jazz before heading back to Okaland to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.