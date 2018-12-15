Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 12/17/18

The Warriors come back home to take on the Grizzlies on Monday night.



Monday, December 17

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

MONDAY NIGHT MEETING WITH MEMPHIS

The Warriors have gone 12-3 at home this season and they’ll look to improve on that mark on Monday night when the Grizzlies come to town. This will be the Dubs’ second of four meetings with Memphis this season. Last month, the Grizzlies led the Warriors early but the Dubs seized control in the second half of a 117-101 win at home. The Dubs will look for a similar result as they celebrate Asian Heritage Night, presented by Cache Creek Casino Resort.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors overcame a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and ended the game on a 17-2 run to pick up a 130-125 victory on Friday night in Sacramento. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 20-10 16-12 2nd in West 6th in West PTS: 116.1 (3rd) PTS: 102.7 (28th) REB: 45.8 (12th) REB: 39.7 (30th) AST: 28.1 (1st) AST: 23.2 (19th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MEM: Mike Conley, Garrett Temple, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marc Gasol INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Shaun Livingston (right pelvic contusion) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) are out. Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) is questionable. Team Notes

MEM: TBD. Team Notes

3S MAKE A WORLD OF DIFFERENCE

One of the most telling stats of the Dubs season is as follows: the Warriors are 18-3 this season when the team makes at least 10 3-pointers. When they make fewer than 10 treys, the Dubs are 2-7. Nut surprisingly, a difference maker here is Stephen Curry. He’s averaging more than five threes per game this season on his own, and when he’s in the lineup the Dubs average 13.3 made threes while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. When Curry doesn’t play, the Warriors make 9.7 threes and shoot 34.4 percent.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (29.3) PTS: Conley (20.4) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Gasol (8.7) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Conley (6.5)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

The Grizzlies identity is well established. Whereas the Dubs’ previous opponent likes to push the tempo when at all possible, Memphis likes to grind it out. They play at the slowest pace in the league and excel on defense, ranking fourth with a 104.2 defensive rating. In addition, Memphis is also a top-five squad in steals and blocks, and earlier this season had 19 blocks in one game. Despite losing three of their last four games going into Sunday’s The Grizzlies have lost three of their last four heading into Saturday’s game against Houston, but still manage to be in first place of their division. Mike Conley is healthy and is the team’s leading scorer and assist man, while Marc Gasol is one of the league’s top passing big men. The Grizzlies will be opening a four-game West Coast road trip, and the Dubs will be looking to make sure it starts on a bad note.