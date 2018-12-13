Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 12/14/18

The Dubs head to Sacramento for their second of this season's four head-to-head matchups with the Kings.



FROM THE BAY AREA TO SAC-TOWN

The Warriors are in a stretch of seven of nine games being played at home, but one of those away dates is set for Friday just up the road in Sacramento. This will be the second of four meetings this season between the Northern California neighbors, and the Dubs squeaked by the Kings in the first one at home last month when Klay Thompson put back his own miss in the waning seconds of a one-point victory. Kevin Durant had 44 points and won a key jump-ball in that victory in which the Dubs were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The Dubs will be much closer to full strength for this matchup of Pacific Division rivals, and they’ll be looking to bounce back from Wednesday's defeat.