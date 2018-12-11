Game Preview: Warriors vs. Raptors - 12/12/18

The Dubs take on the Raptors on Wednesday in a rematch of one of this season's top NBA games.



Wednesday, December 12

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

SHOWDOWN WITH TORONTO, PART 2

On November 29, the Warriors and Raptors went head-to-head in one of the top games of the NBA season so far. Despite some Kevin Durant heroics, the Raptors came out on top in that overtime thriller in Toronto, and the Dubs will look to even the regular season score on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. The matchup between this season’s two winningest teams in the league will wrap up the two-game regular season between the two clubs, adding even more intrigue.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a DeMarcus Cousins bobblehead, and while on subject, it can’t be ignored that Cousins has been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors in an effort to get him more 5-on-5 practice time.