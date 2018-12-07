Game Preview: Warriors at Bucks - 12/7/18

The Dubs wrap up their five-game road trip on Friday night in Milwaukee.



powered by



Friday, December 7

6:30 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, WI



WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors at BucksFriday, December 76:30 p.m.Fiserv ForumMilwaukee, WIWATCH: NBCSBA, ESPNRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

END OF THE ROAD

After going 2-2 through the first four games of the road trip, the Warriors will wrap up one of their two season-long five-game road trips on Friday against the Bucks. In this season’s first meeting with Milwaukee, the Bucks put an end to the Dubs’ season-long eight-game winning streak, beating the Warriors handily at Oracle Arena. The Dubs will look to avenge that defeat in a matchup of two of the three highest scoring teams in the league.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had the hot hand for the Dubs on Wednesday night, dropping 42 points to go with 9 rebounds and 7 assists as Golden State pulled out a 129-105 victory over the Cavs. Full Recap

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIL PTS: Curry (30.2) PTS: Antetokounmpo (27.0) REB: Durant (7.8) REB: Antetokounmpo (13.0) AST: Green (7.2) AST: Antetokounmpo (6.0)

PROBABLE STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney

MIL: Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Draymond Green (sprained toe, right foot) and Damian Jones (left pectoral muscle tear) are out. Team Notes

MIL: John Henson (left wrist surgery) is out. Ersan Ilyasova (mild concussion) is probable. Team Notes

BACK HOME IN MILWAUKEE

Friday night’s matchup will be a road game for all of the Warriors except for one. Kevon Looney is from Milwaukee and on Thursday his high school jersey was retired during a ceremony at the school attended by all of his current teammates. Looney has started each of the team’s last two games in place of injured center Damian Jones, and the fourth-year pro has filled in quite nicely so far. While he’s not one to take a heavy volume of shots, he’s been efficient in the ones he has attempted going a combined 11-for-14 from the field for 22 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists over 54 minutes in wins over both the Hawks and Cavs. As important as his contributions on offense has been, it’s his work on defense where Looney provides the most value, a much-needed trait against a Bucks squad with a lot of fire power.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIL PTS: Curry (30.2) PTS: Antetokounmpo (27.0) REB: Durant (7.8) REB: Antetokounmpo (13.0) AST: Green (7.2) AST: Antetokounmpo (6.0)

MILWAUKEE SCOUTING REPORT

The Bucks come into Friday’s showdown battling a bit of inconsistency, having alternated wins and losses over their last seven games. During that stretch, Milwaukee has been really good at times with a 43-point win over Portland the day before Thanksgiving and most recently a blowout win over the Pistons, but they have also lost to Phoenix (4-20) and New York (8-17), and narrowly escaped defeat from the Bulls (5-20). Still, the Bucks are a strong 12-2 at home this season and are in second place in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo is an early season MVP candidate, leading the team in scoring, rebounds and assists, while Eric Bledsoe is enjoying the finest season of his career with averages of 16.0 points and 5.9 assists while shooting a career-best 51.9 percent from the field. Bledsoe, 2017 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and Pat Connaughton really hurt the Dubs in this season’s first meeting, combining for 61 points. Not only are the Bucks the highest scoring team in the league, but they are also the top rebounding squad and third in field goal percentage. Slowing the Bucks down will require a dedicated effort on the boards for the Dubs, who also need to defend the 3-point line against a Milwaukee squad that sees more than 36 of its points scored on 3-pointers, which is the second highest rate in the league.