Curry Shines In Cleveland

Stephen Curry dropped some big numbers on Wednesday night as the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-105.



TEAM LEADERS GSW CLE Points Points Curry - 42 Sexton - 21 Durant - 25 Clarkson - 17 Thompson - 16 Osman - 16



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 10 Thompson - 19 Curry - 9 Nance Jr. - 8 Looney - 6 Osman - 3



Assists Assists Durant - 9 Thompson / Sexton / Hill / Clarkson - 3 Curry - 7 Nance Jr. - 2 Jerebko - 5 Osman / Burks / Hood - 1 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Stephen Curry lit up in Cleveland on Wednesday night as the Warriors pulled out their 17th win of the season with a 129-105 victory. Not only did Curry lead Golden State in scoring and assists (42 and seven respectively) he found himself on triple-double watch with the addition of 9 rebounds. Kevin Durant was also on the verge of a triple-double, recording 25 points to go with 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

It was a slow start for the Warriors, despite Curry’s hot hand early in the game. He dropped 25 first half points, and the team knocked down seven threes but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Cavs from maintaining a six-point advantage heading into halftime. However, a little burst of energy was all it took. Third quarter Dubs were back in action, with Curry continuing to drain threes in his usual fashion and Kevin Durant beginning to heat up.

Soon after, the crowd was treated to that deep Durant three that Dub Nation loves so much. You know the shot.

After that, the Warriors just ran away with it. More notable moments from the matchup:

The Warriors have won the last four regular season meetings against the Cavaliers. Including the playoffs, the Warriors have won the last eight matchups versus the Cavs.

This marks the Warriors sixth victory this season by at least 20 points.

Golden State committed nine turnovers. They are 3-0 this season when recording 10-or-fewer turnovers.

The Warriors are now 10-1 when scoring 120-or-more points.

Golden State shot above 50.0 percent for the second straight game and is now 11-0 this season when shooting above 50.0 percent.

16 of Curry’s 42 points came in the first quarter. He has scored at least 15 points in a quarter 8 times this season, the most in the NBA.

Additionally, Curry connected on six three-pointers in the first half, marking the 26th time in his career that he’s done so (in either half). No other player has more than nine dating back to the 2009-10 season.

Golden State is 2-0 this season when Curry and Durant combine for 60 or more points (15-1 all-time).

Jonas Jerebko scored 11 points and added a career-high tying five assists. It’s his eighth double-digit scoring game of the season and his third in the last four games.

Alfonzo McKinnie returned to the lineup after missing the previous nine games with left foot soreness.

This road trip concludes on Friday night as Golden State travels to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks for the second and final time of the regular season.