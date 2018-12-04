(NBAE/Getty Images)

Game Preview: Warriors at Cavaliers - 12/5/18

Dec 03, 2018
Warriors at Cavaliers
Wednesday, Dec. 5
4:00 p.m.
Quicken Loans Arena
Cleveland, OH

WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

DIFFERENT CIRCUMSTANCES
Last time the Dubs were in Cleveland, they were celebrating their third NBA Championship in the last four seasons. It's safe to say the times have changed in the last six months. The Dubs just picked up their first road win in more than a month and the Cavs are tied for the fewest amount of wins of any NBA team this season. This will be the first of two Warriors-Cavs matchups this season, and the Dubs, who swept the 2018 NBA Finals from Cleveland, will be looking for their fourth straight regular season victory over the Cavs.

