Game Preview: Warriors at Hawks - 12/3/18

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors at HawksMonday, Dec. 34:30 p.m.State Farm ArenaAtlanta, GAWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

EASTERN CONFERENCE TOUR CONTINUES IN THE ATL

The Warriors play their third of five straight road games on Monday in Atlanta. This will close out the two-game season series with the Hawks after the Dubs picked up a 110-103 home win over Atlanta last month. That win was the Dubs’ eighth straight triumph over the Hawks, three of which have come in Atlanta.

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

While the Warriors are enjoying a golden era with three championships in four seasons, the Hawks are trying to build a foundation. Atlanta sports the league’s third worst record and had lost 10 straight games before winning consecutive games last week. Included in that losing streak was a seven-point loss to the Dubs in Oakland. Rookie guard Trae Young had a career-low four points on 2-for-12 shooting in that game, but the Hawks still managed to play the Dubs tough. In fact, Atlanta held a halftime lead and was within five points with less than two minutes to go. Third-year forward Taurean Prince had 22 points in the game, and former Warrior Kent Bazemore had 18. The Hawks have six players averaging double figures in scoring, and play at the fastest pace in the league. Protecting against unforced turnovers is important in any game, and especially against an Atlanta team that forces the third most turnovers per game.