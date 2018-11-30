Game Preview: Warriors at Pistons - 12/1/18

The Warriors make this season’s lone visit to Detroit on Saturday.



Saturday, Dec. 1

4 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, MI



WATCH: NBCSBA

CURRY EXPECTED TO PLAY

The Warriors make this season’s lone visit to Detroit on Saturday as they play the second of five straight road games. The last three weeks have been a bit of a grind for the Dubs, but the expected return of Stephen Curry is sure to provide a boost of excitement for the club. After missing the last 11 games with a strained left groin, Curry will look to help the Dubs put a stop to their current five-game road losing streak. This will mark the first of this season’s two head-to-head matchups with Detroit. The Dubs split the season series with the Pistons during the 2017-18 campaign, and overall have won 12 of their last 14 against Detroit, including each of their last two in the Motor City.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant had a season-high 51 points as the Warriors overcame an 18-point deficit to force overtime, but the Dubs didn't make enough plays down the stretch in a 131-128 loss in Toronto on Thursday. Full Recap