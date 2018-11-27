(NBAE/Getty Images)
Game Preview: Warriors at Raptors - 11/29/18
The Dubs open a five-game road trip on Thursday in Toronto.
powered by
BACK ON THE ROAD
Two of the top offenses in the NBA go head-to-head on Thursday as the Dubs open a five-game road trip on Thursday in Toronto. This will mark the first of this season’s two regular season matchups between the two teams, who have the two highest win totals in the league. The Warriors have won their last eight matchups with the Raptors, but this Toronto squad is vastly different from any Dub Nation has seen before. The Dubs struggled on their last road trip, but are hoping things can turn around this time with some potential reinforcements coming.
LAST GAME'S STARTERS
GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Damian Jones
TOR: Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Jonas Valanciunas
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Stephen Curry (left groin strain) are out. Draymond Green (right toe sprain) and Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot soreness) are TBD. Damion Lee (stomach virus) is questionable. Team Notes
TOR: Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) is out. Team Notes