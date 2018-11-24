Game Preview: Warriors vs. Magic - 11/26/18

The Dubs close out a four-game homestand on Monday with a visit from the Orlando Magic.



Monday, November 26

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA

CLOSING OUT THE HOMESTAND

The Warriors close out a four-game homestand on Monday night with this season’s lone visit from the Orlando Magic. The Dubs have won 10 straight games vs. Orlando, a streak that began prior to the Dubs’ stretch of six straight postseason appearances, four of which resulted in trips to the NBA Finals, three of those ending in NBA Championships. The last time the Dubs lost to the Magic, Draymond Green was a rookie, and the only other current Warriors on the team’s roster were Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, both of whom will be featured on a special edition Splash Brothers bobblehead that will be given away to the first 10,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant had 44 points and Klay Thompson made what proved to be the game-winner with under six seconds left in a thrilling victory over the Kings on Saturday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ORL 14-7 9-10 3rd in West 8th in East PTS: 116.0 (5th) PTS: 105.5 (25th) REB: 45.7 (13th) REB: 42.7 (23rd) AST: 28.2 (1st) AST: 25.9 (6th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Damian Jones

ORL: D.J. Augustin, Evan Fournier, Wes Iwundu, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Stephen Curry (left groin strain) are out. Draymond Green (right toe sprain) and Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot soreness) are TBD. Team Notes

ORL: Timofey Mozgov (sore right knee) is out. Team Notes

DYNAMIC DUO

It’s not all that surprising for Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to carry the load offensively, especially with the current set of injuries facing the Dubs’ other All-Star players. Saturday’s game marked the second straight contest in which they each scored at least 30 points. This was just the third time that both Thompson and Durant have ever each scored 30-plus in the same game, and the first time since March of 2016 that the same two Warriors players scored at least 30 in consecutive games. That feat is a rare one, much rarer than you might think, as only five duos have achieved that in franchise history. Both players can take over game at any point. On Saturday, Durant had 17 of his 44 points in the third quarter, while Thompson had 15 of his 31 in the third quarter. After struggling offensively for the better part of two weeks, the Dubs have looked more like themselves over their last two games, and Durant and Thompson are a big reason why.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ORL PTS: Curry (29.5) PTS: Vucevic (19.8) REB: Durant (7.8) REB: Vucevic (11.1) AST: Green (7.2) AST: Augustin (5.1)

ORLANDO SCOUTING REPORT

The Magic come to Oracle Arena on the third stop of a six-game road trip. They’ll be playing on the back end of a back-to-back after a Sunday matinee in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Five Magic players are averaging double figures in scoring, led by center Nikola Vucevic with 19.8 points per game going into Sunday. Also the team’s leading rebounder, Vucevic’s scoring output is a career-best, as is his shooting percentage (.551). Defense will be at a premium in this one, as the Magic is just 1-7 on the season when scoring fewer than 100 points.