Dubs Rolled by Thunder for 4th Straight Loss

The Warriors suffered their second home loss of the season on Wednesday, falling 123-95 to the Thunder in the first of four straight home games for the Dubs.



In the third quarter, Damian Jones got two blocks on the same possession, only for Oklahoma City to regain possession that resulted in a Paul George 3-pointer. So was the story for the night on which the Dubs lost to the Thunder, 123-95.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC Points Points Durant / Thompson - 27 Schroder - 32 Lee - 13 George - 25 Cook - 7 Adams - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 14 Adams / Grant - 11 Looney - 9 Westbrook - 11 Jerebko - 7 George - 9



Assists Assists Cook - 6 Westbrook - 13 Durant / Looney - 3 George - 5 3 More Tied - 3 Schroder - 4 More Stats | Highlights

The Warriors trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, and for every time they started to make headway in chipping away at the deficit, the Thunder hand an answer. And after getting back within four in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City once again took control and turned the game into a laugher.

The end result was the Dubs’ fourth straight loss, and their first at home to a Western Conference opponent this season. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each had 27 points and Damion Lee added 12 points off the bench, the only other Warrior to score in double figures.

Although the Thunder put the game out of reach with a 36-16 fourth quarter, the Dubs missed an opportunity in the opening period. With Oklahoma City struggling offensively at the start, the Dubs failed to take advantage. They missed all seven of their 3-point attempts and had just 18 points in the first quarter, a season-low.

The Dubs looked poised to recover in the second quarter, as Thompson scored the Dubs’ first eight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers. The Warriors took a temporary lead with consecutive baskets by Damian Lee, but the Dubs never led by more than two. The Thunder responded with a 23-6 run that the Warriors could never fully recover from.

With losses in six of their last eight games, the Dubs will look to get back on track on Friday when the homestand continues against the Trail Blazers.

