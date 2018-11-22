Dubs Rolled by Thunder for 4th Straight Loss
Durant and Thompson Score 27 in Warriors' 2nd Home Loss of Season
The Warriors suffered their second home loss of the season on Wednesday, falling 123-95 to the Thunder in the first of four straight home games for the Dubs.
In the third quarter, Damian Jones got two blocks on the same possession, only for Oklahoma City to regain possession that resulted in a Paul George 3-pointer. So was the story for the night on which the Dubs lost to the Thunder, 123-95.
The Warriors trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, and for every time they started to make headway in chipping away at the deficit, the Thunder hand an answer. And after getting back within four in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City once again took control and turned the game into a laugher.
The end result was the Dubs’ fourth straight loss, and their first at home to a Western Conference opponent this season. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson each had 27 points and Damion Lee added 12 points off the bench, the only other Warrior to score in double figures.
Although the Thunder put the game out of reach with a 36-16 fourth quarter, the Dubs missed an opportunity in the opening period. With Oklahoma City struggling offensively at the start, the Dubs failed to take advantage. They missed all seven of their 3-point attempts and had just 18 points in the first quarter, a season-low.
The Dubs looked poised to recover in the second quarter, as Thompson scored the Dubs’ first eight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers. The Warriors took a temporary lead with consecutive baskets by Damian Lee, but the Dubs never led by more than two. The Thunder responded with a 23-6 run that the Warriors could never fully recover from.
Up Next
With losses in six of their last eight games, the Dubs will look to get back on track on Friday when the homestand continues against the Trail Blazers.
More notable moments from Wednesday's game:
- The Warriors are now 12-7 (.632) overall and 8-2 (.800) at home… Golden State falls to 0-4 this season when scoring less than 100 points… Tonight’s loss snapped a three-game winning streak over Oklahoma City (now 1-1 versus OKC this season)… This was the Warriors’ first home loss of the season to a Western Conference opponent, they are now 5-1 (.833) at Oracle Arena versus Western Conference teams this season.
- Golden State loses its fourth consecutive game, marking the team’s first four-game losing streak dating back to February 27 - March 2, 2013.
- The Warriors posted a first quarter season-low 18 points, their second-fewest points scored in any frame this season (fewest: 17 in the fourth quarter on October 22 versus Phoenix – a 123-103 win).
- Golden Stated started its seventh unique lineup of the current season.
- The Warriors shot a season-low 66.7 percent from the free throw line (previous: 69.6 percent on November 12 at the Los Angeles Clippers).
- DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Stephen Curry (left groin strain) Draymond Green (right toe sprain) and Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot soreness) were out… Golden State is now 2-5 this season without Stephen Curry in the lineup and 2-4 without Draymond Green.
- With tonight’s sellout crowd of Oracle Arena (19,596), the Warriors have extended their streak of consecutive sellouts to 301… This marks the fourth longest active-sellout streak in the NBA.
- Golden State continues its current four-game homestand on Friday night at Oracle Area versus Portland before facing Sacramento on Saturday (fifth back-to-back set of the season).
- Kevin Durant tallied a team-high-tying 27 points, his seventh consecutive game scoring 20-or-more points (17th of the season)… He added season-highs of 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, recording his sixth double-double of the season.
- Klay Thompson scored a team-high-tying 27 points, his third-straight game of 20-plus points (10th of the season). Damion Lee led all reserves with a season-high-tying 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3FG), adding two rebounds and one steal in a season-high 27 minutes of play.
- Quinn Cook made his fourth start of the season (22nd of career), contributing seven points, five rebounds, a team-high six assists and one steal.
- Kevon Looney led all reserves with nine rebounds, adding four points and season-high-tying marks of three assists, one steal and two blocks.