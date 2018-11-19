Game Preview: Warriors vs. Thunder - 11/21/18

The Dubs begin a strech of three home games in four days on Wednesday against the Thunder.



Wednesday, November 21

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

Oakland, CA FIND TICKETS



WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

After three games in Texas, the Warriors come home for four straight games at Oracle Arena, beginning Wednesday against the Thunder. The Thanksgiving-eve showdown will open a stretch of three games in four days, all on Warriors Ground. The Dubs have gone 8-1 at home this season and Wednesday’s tilt with the Thunder will be the second of this season’s three head-to-head matchups. Dubs fans might remember the first one more for the team’s pregame Championship Ring presentation and banner unveiling more than the Dubs’ 108-100 win on Opening Night. The Warriors have won their last three regular season matchups with Oklahoma City and they’ll be looking to extend that streak on Wednesday night.