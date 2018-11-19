Warriors Go 0-for-Texas

The Warriors were just 5-for-26 on 3-pointers and trailed by as many as 18 points before making a late run in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.



The Warriors went 0-for-Texas, finishing up their three-game road trip in the Lone Star State with a 104-92 loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS Points Points Durant - 26 Aldridge - 24 Thompson - 25 DeRozan - 20 Cook - 16 Gay - 19



Rebounds Rebounds Durant / Jerebko - 10 Aldridge - 18 Cook - 8 DeRozan - 6 Looney - 7 4 Tied - 5



Assists Assists Durant - 6 DeRozan - 9 Iguodala - 3 Mills - 5 5 Tied - 2 Aldridge / Forbes - 3

As has been the case for the last week and a half, the Dubs one again struggled offensively. They were just 5-for-26 on 3-pointers and trailed by as many as 18 points before getting within one in the fourth quarter, but San Antonio ended the game on a 13-2 run.

Kevin Durant grinded through a tough shooting night and still managed to lead the team with 26 points and 10 rebounds, aided by going 9-for-10 on free throws. Klay Thompson also struggled from the field but still had 25 points. Combined Durant and Thompson tallied 51 points on 51 shots, and the Warriors as a team shot 40.7 percent from the field and had fewer than 100 points for the second time in the last three games.

Although the team struggled, they were able to get within one point in the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to Quinn Cook. The guard led all bench players with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, his fourth straight game with at least 10 points. Cook also matched a career-high with eight rebounds.

Fire Relief Efforts

Several game-worn jerseys from Sunday’s game are up for auction, with all proceeds benefitting the North Valley Community Foundation’s Camp Fire relief efforts. Visit warriors.com/auction for more details, and click here for more on the Dubs’ fire relief efforts.

Up Next

After three games on the road, the Dubs will come back for four straight games, beginning with Wednesday’s date with the Thunder.

More notable moments from tonight's matchup:

Golden State is now 0-3 this season when scoring less than 100 points.

This marks the fourth three-game losing streak for the Warriors dating back to 2014-15. The last time Golden State lost four-straight road games: February 26, 2013 to March 2, 2013.

Quinn Cook has scored 10-or-more points in the last four games, and in eight of the nine games he has played this season.

Jonas Jerebko tallied eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), with a team-high-tying 10 rebounds (third game this season with 10-or-more rebounds), making his fourth appearance in the starting lineup (second consecutive).