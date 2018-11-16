(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)

Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 11/17/18

Posted: Nov 15, 2018
Warriors at Mavericks
Saturday, November 17
5:30 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX

WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

DUBS IN DALLAS
The Warriors visit the Mavericks on Saturday in the first of this season’s four head-to-head meetings between the two clubs. The Dubs have won each of their last 10 games against the Mavs, including their last time in Dallas on Jan. 3 when Stephen Curry drilled a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. The Dubs won’t have Curry for this one, as he continues to recover from a strained left groin. Offense was hard to come by in Thursday’s game in Houston, and the Warriors will be looking to get back on track against a Dallas team that has won three games in a row.

