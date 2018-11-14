(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)

Game Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 11/15/18

Posted: Nov 14, 2018
Warriors at Rockets
Thursday, November 15
5 p.m.
Toyota Center
Houston, TX

WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BEGINNING OF A TEXAS TREK
The Warriors play their first of three-straight games in Texas on Thursday when they visit the Houston Rockets in a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference Finals. Dubs fans don’t need to be reminded that series went seven games, and the Dubs actually trailed that series 3-2 before going on to win the next six games on the way to the NBA Championship. A matchup of the two of the most proficient 3-point shooting teams in the league, Thursday’s nationally televised showdown will mark the first of this season’s four games between the Dubs and Rockets.

LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to take command and held off a late Hawks comeback attempt in Tuesday’s 110-103 win at Oracle Arena. Kevin Durant had 29 points and Klay Thompson came through with 24 points as the Dubs improved to 12-3 on the season. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW HOU
12-3 6-7
1st in West 12th in West
PTS: 120.7 (2nd) PTS: 103.2 (28th)
REB: 45.7 (14th) REB: 41.2 (27th)
AST: 29.9 (1st) AST: 20.0 (29th)

TEAM LEADERS

GSW HOU
PTS: Curry (29.5) PTS: Harden (27.3)
REB: Green (7.8) REB: Capela (10.9)
AST: Green (7.4) AST: Harden (7.7)

