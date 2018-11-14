Strong Second Half Lifts Dubs Over the Hawks

The Warriors recovered from a slow start to beat the Hawks 110-103 on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.



TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL Points Points Durant - 29 Prince - 22 Thompson - 24 Bazemore - 18 Cook - 18 Len - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Jerebko - 13 Poythress - 8 Durant - 6 Len - 7 Thompson / Iguodala / Jones - 5 Carter - 6



Assists Assists Cook - 6 Young - 9 Iguodala - 5 Prince / Lin - 4 Thompson - 4 Carter - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to take command and held off a late Hawks comeback attempt in Tuesday’s 110-103 win at Oracle Arena. Kevin Durant had 29 points and Klay Thompson came through with 24 points as the Dubs improved to 12-3 on the season.

After a sluggish first half, the Dubs came out strong after the break and turned a five-point deficit into a double-digit lead behind some solid play from the not so usual suspects. Quinn Cook, Jonas Jerebko and Damian Jones all made key plays during the game-changing run.

Cook, starting for Stephen Curry, who missed his third straight game with a strained left groin, started the 17-2 spurt with a driving layup in traffic, Jerebko knocked down one of his four 3-pointers on the night and Jones closed the run with an emphatic slam off of a Kevin Durant dish, just moments after he came through with a thunderous block on the defensive end of the floor.

Cook tallied 18 points and six assists on the night, while Jerebko came through with his first double-double of the season, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds in a starting assignment. Defensively, the Dubs held the second-highest scoring rookie in the league, Trae Young, to four points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Sellout Streak

Tuesday’s game marked the 300th consecutive sellout, regular season and playoffs, at Oracle Arena for the Dubs. The streak began on December 18, 2012, and during which the Dubs have drawn 5,878,000 total fans on Warriors Ground. The Dubs have gone 245-55 at Oracle Arena during the sellout streak and won three NBA Championships, including the Game 5 title clincher at home in 2017.

UP Next

After playing six of their last seven games at home, the Dubs will head out on a three-game Texas swing that tips off on Thursday in Houston in a rematch of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals.