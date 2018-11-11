Game Preview: Warriors at Clippers - 11/12/18

The Warriors take on the Clippers for the first time this season on Monday night in Los Angeles.



powered by



Monday, November 12

7:30 p.m.

Staples Center

Los Angeles, CA



WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors at ClippersMonday, November 127:30 p.m.Staples CenterLos Angeles, CAWATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TVRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

NEW LOOK IN L.A.

The Dubs are in the thick of a seven-game run in which they stay within the state of California, and their one road game in that stretch will be this Monday when they take on the Clippers for the first of four head-to-head matchups this season. The Warriors have won 13 of their last 14 games against the Clippers, and haven’t lost to them in the Staples Center since Christmas Day in 2015.

The Clippers are a different team than the one that was once a rival of the Dubs, and the Warriors will head into this game with a new look as well. The Dubs will debut their new ‘City Edition’ uniforms for this game, as the new uniforms celebrate the strong Chinese heritage that’s present in the Bay Area.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant did a little bit of everything and Quinn Cook filled in nicely for an injured Stephen Curry as the Dubs beat the Nets 113-98 on Saturday evening at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 11-2 7-5 1st in West 6th in West PTS: 121.9 (1st) PTS: 116.3 (8th) REB: 45.5 (15th) REB: 46.7 (10th) AST: 30.3 (1st) AST: 22.3 (21st)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jonas Jerebko and Damian Jones

LAC: Patrick Beverley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari and Marcin Gortat INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Stephen Curry (strained left groin), Shaun Livingston (right foot soreness) and Draymond Green (sprained toe, right foot) are TBD. Team Notes

LAC: Avery Bradley (left ankle sprain) and Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) are questionable. Team Notes

ALWAYS PREPARED, ALWAYS READY

There is no way anyone can replace Stephen Curry. But Quinn Cook has certainly done more than hold his own when filling in for the Dubs’ two-time NBA MVP. With Curry sidelined with a strained groin on Saturday, and Shaun Livingston out as well, Cook took advantage of his opportunity and put in a season-high 27 points, three shy of his career-high. Over 19 career starts – his other 18 starts came last season in place of an injured Curry – Cook owns averages of 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 50.7 percent from the field, 47.8 percent from three and 86.4 percent from the stripe. Coach Kerr has complemented Cook’s professionalism on a near regular basis, and the guard out of Duke will continue to earn his coach’s praise as long as he stays ready to take advantage of the opportunity at hand.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC PTS: Curry (29.5) PTS: Harris (20.7) REB: Green (7.2) REB: Harris (8.9) AST: Green (7.9) AST: Beverley (4.2)

L.A. CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Clippers have won three of their last four games and come into Monday’s game after beating the same Bucks team that dominated the Dubs last week in an overtime thriller on Saturday. With that victory, an emotional one that saw L.A. and Milwaukee players wear black t-shirts during pregame warmups with the word “Enough.” On the chest and the names of the victims of a mass shooting in nearby Thousand Oaks, California, on their backs, the Clippers improved to 5-1 at home. Tobias Harris leads the team in scoring at 20.7 ppg and Danilo Gallinari is right behind him (19.4 ppg), but what makes the Clippers especially dangerous is their bench production. The reigning sixth man of the year, Lou Williams is back at it again (18.6 ppg) and won Saturday’s game for the Clippers with a last-second runner in overtime. Clippers reserves average 55.3 points per contest, and the team as a whole ranks second in 3-point accuracy (39.6% 3FGs), behind only the Dubs (41.9%).