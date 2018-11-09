Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nets - 11/10/18

The Warriors will close out their season series on Saturday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.



powered by



Saturday, November 10

5:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS



WATCH: NBCSBA

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. NetsSaturday, November 105:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

HOMESTAND WRAP-UP

After seeing their eight-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday, the Warriors will look to start a new one on Saturday when they host the Nets. The final contest of a season-long five-game homestand, the Saturday evening showdown, which has an early 5:30 p.m. tipoff time, falls on the 10th anniversary of Filipino Heritage Night, presented by Cache Creek.

The game will also be the second and final matchup with the Nets, as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry combined for 69 points in a 120-114 win in Brooklyn on October 28.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors suffered their first home loss of the season on Thursday, falling to the Bucks 134-111 on Thursday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BKN 10-2 6-6 1st in West 8th in East PTS: 122.4 (1st) PTS: 109.6 (19th) REB: 46.3 (11th) REB: 43.8 (20th) AST: 30.6 (1st) AST: 24.3 (12th)

LAST GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jordan Bell and Damian Jones

BKN: D'Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Jared Dudley and Jarrett Allen INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab), Stephen Curry (strained left groin), Draymond Green (sprained toe) and Shaun Livingston (sore right foot) are out. Team Notes

BKN: Treveon Graham (left hamstring strain), Dzanan Musa (G League assignment), Theo Pinson (G League – Two-Way) and Alan Williams (G League – Two-Way) are out. Team Notes

AND HE'S BACK

After falling short of 20 points in each of this season’s first seven games, Klay Thompson has put that behind him and on Thursday led the Dubs in scoring for the third time this season. The Splash Brother, who on Oct. 29 broke the NBA’s all-time record for 3-pointers in a game with 14 treys, has scored more than 20 points in four of the last five games, starting with that record-breaking 52-point effort in Chicago.

TEAM LEADERS GSW BKN PTS: Curry (29.5) PTS: LeVert (20.3) REB: Durant (7.3) REB: Allen (7.9) AST: Green (7.9) AST: Russell (5.1)

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

The Nets come into Saturday’s game on the back end of a back-to-back after winning in Denver on a last second shot. Brooklyn has now won three games in a row, edging Denver after beating both the 76ers and the Suns by more than 20 points. The Friday night hero for the Nets, Caris LeVert is the only Brooklyn player to average more than 20 points a game, but the team as a whole excels from the perimeter. The Nets make 12.8 3-pointers per game, which is fifth most in the league and just a hair behind the Dubs (13.0 3FGM per game). The Nets have proved to be a feisty bunch thus far this season, and that hustle and effort has seen mixed results off the ball. In wins, they have a defensive rating of 98.4 (points allowed per 100 possessions), which is third best in the NBA, but in losses it’s 119.3, second worst in the league.