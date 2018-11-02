Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 11/5/18

After a weekend off, the Dubs are back in action on Monday night as they take on the Grizzlies.



Oracle Arena



RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. GrizzliesMonday, November 57:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TVRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

KEEP GRINDING

The Warriors went a weekend without any action on the court, but the team will resume play on Monday as they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies into town. The third game of a season-long five-game homestand, the Dubs will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak. Last season, the Dubs took two of three from the Grizzlies, winning both matchups at Oracle Arena, but this year’s Memphis squad figures to be a much improved team from a year ago.

As the Warriors celebrate their 47 seasons at Oracle Arena, one doesn’t need to dig too far in the memory bank for Monday’s celebration, as championship replica mini-trophies will be distributed to all fans in attendance of Monday’s game, courtesy of Mountain Dew Ice.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors used a 23-4 run in the fourth quarter to take command of a 116-99 win over the Timberwolves on Friday night at Oracle Arena. The Dubs entered the final quarter trailing by four, matching their largest deficit of the game, but eight points from Klay Thompson two minutes into the period and big shots by Alfonzo McKinnie keyed the game changing run. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 9-1 5-2 1st in West 5th in West PTS: 124.1 (1st) PTS: 104.6 (27th) REB: 47.1 (8th) REB: 39.6 (30th) AST: 30.7 (1st) AST: 23.6 (18th)