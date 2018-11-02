(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)
Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 11/5/18
After a weekend off, the Dubs are back in action on Monday night as they take on the Grizzlies.
powered by
KEEP GRINDING
The Warriors went a weekend without any action on the court, but the team will resume play on Monday as they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies into town. The third game of a season-long five-game homestand, the Dubs will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak. Last season, the Dubs took two of three from the Grizzlies, winning both matchups at Oracle Arena, but this year’s Memphis squad figures to be a much improved team from a year ago.
As the Warriors celebrate their 47 seasons at Oracle Arena, one doesn’t need to dig too far in the memory bank for Monday’s celebration, as championship replica mini-trophies will be distributed to all fans in attendance of Monday’s game, courtesy of Mountain Dew Ice.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors used a 23-4 run in the fourth quarter to take command of a 116-99 win over the Timberwolves on Friday night at Oracle Arena. The Dubs entered the final quarter trailing by four, matching their largest deficit of the game, but eight points from Klay Thompson two minutes into the period and big shots by Alfonzo McKinnie keyed the game changing run. Full Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|MEM
|9-1
|5-2
|1st in West
|5th in West
|PTS: 124.1 (1st)
|PTS: 104.6 (27th)
|REB: 47.1 (8th)
|REB: 39.6 (30th)
|AST: 30.7 (1st)
|AST: 23.6 (18th)
PROBABLE STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Damian Jones
MEM: Mike Conley, Garrett Temple, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marc Gasol.
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Shaun Livingston (right foot soreness) are out. Andre Iguodala (left calf tightness) and Draymond Green (right abductor soreness) are probable. Team Notes
MEM: Chandler Parsons (right knee soreness) and JaMychal Green (broken jaw) are out. DJ Stephens, Jevon Carter and Yuta Watanabe are on G League assignment. Team Notes