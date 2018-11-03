4th Quarter Surge Lifts Dubs Past Timberwolves

The Warriors used a 23-4 run in the fourth quarter to take command of a 116-99 win over the Timberwolves on Friday night at Oracle Arena.



The Warriors used a 23-4 run in the fourth quarter to take command of a 116-99 win over the Timberwolves on Friday night at Oracle Arena. The Dubs entered the final quarter trailing by four, matching their largest deficit of the game, but eight points from Klay Thompson two minutes into the period and big shots by Alfonzo McKinnie keyed the game changing run.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN Points Points Durant - 33 Wiggins - 22 Curry - 28 Butler - 21 Thompson - 22 Okogie - 15



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 13 Towns - 11 Curry / Green - 9 Dieng - 7 McKinnie - 8 Okogie / Jones - 5



Assists Assists Green - 11 Jones - 9 Iguodala - 8 Butler - 5 Curry - 7 Gibson / Tolliver - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 33 points and 13 rebounds, Stephen Curry tallied 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Thompson added 10 of his 22 points in the final period as the Dubs won their seventh straight game and remained undefeated at home on the season.

As hot as the Dubs were to end the game, the middle of the game was controlled by the Timberwolves. Minnesota had just one turnover through the first three quarters of the game, and they made the Dubs work for everything on the offensive end of the floor. While the Dubs did make eight of their first nine shots, Minnesota turned off the faucet from there until the final 12 minutes of the game.

Fortunately for the Dubs, they were able to stay in the game behind some solid defense of their own. The Warriors weren’t forcing the Timberwolves into turnovers but they were challenging shots, blocking eight of them and holding Minnesota to 37.6 percent shooting for the game and just 12 points in the final quarter. Not surprisingly, Draymond Green seemed to be in the middle of every big defensive stop for the Dubs. The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year came within a point and rebound of a triple-double and added three blocks while defending multiple positions.

"I’m not sure I’ve seen Draymond play better since I’ve been here than what he’s doing right now," Head Coach Steve Kerr said. "His defense has always been fantastic but he’s taking such good care of the ball."

The Dubs’ defense late set the table for strong offensive play down the stretch, as the Warriors outscored Minnesota 33-12 in the final period. And perhaps no play took more wind out of the Timberwolves’ sails than when Andre Iguodala stole the ball from Andrew Wiggins, ran the length of the court before dishing to McKinnie for the slam, which put the Dubs up by eight a little over halfway through the period.

McKinnie would strike again less than a minute later, drilling a 3-pointer that pretty much ended any chance of a Timberwolves comeback.

Now 9-1 on the season, the Dubs will have the weekend off before continuing their homestand on Monday against the Grizzlies.